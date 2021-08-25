28 Tweets About The Apple Crisp Macchiato That’ll Make You Say, “PSL Who?”

Starbucks introduced a new fall drink on Aug. 24, and it just might be giving the PSL some competition. The sip, dubbed the Apple Crisp Macchiato, has already won over some fans with its autumn flavors, and people can’t stop tweeting about how good it is. If you’re wondering whether you should give the sip a try, these 28 Apple Crisp Macchiato tweets and memes calling it ~the~ new fall drink will have you rushing to Starbucks.

As Starbucks declared it to be fall a bit early by unveiling its autumn menu on Tuesday, Aug. 24, the chain also introduced a new seasonal drink: the Apple Crisp Macchiato. The sip features so many flavors synonymous with cozy season, such as caramelized sugar and apple. Featuring a blend of Apple Brown Sugar Syrup with notes of apple and brown sugar, espresso, and steamed milk, the drink’s autumn vibes don’t stop there. The coffee is also topped off with a caramelized-spiced apple drizzle made from apple puree, apple juice, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Starbucks loyalists who anxiously awaited the arrival of fall menu items have already weighed in on the apple-flavored coffee, calling it “LITERAL HEAVEN” and worthy of skipping the PSL for. Seriously, people are so here for this new drink that they say tastes like “fall candles” and apple pie in a cup. From Twitter users calling the Apple Crisp Macchiato like “a candle from Homegoods” to simply saying it slaps (I mean, do you need more than that?), it’s clear that people are loving the new seasonal pick-me-up.

The Apple Crisp Macchiato is available for a limited time alongside Starbucks’ other fall offerings — like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew — for between $5.25 to $5.45 for a grande hot or iced sip.

With a few exceptions, the general consensus is that the Apple Crisp Macchiato is apple spiced goodness in a cup. If the tweets sway you and you head to Starbucks to try the new star of fall yourself, remember to check CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.