Here's How To Join Starbucks' Rewards Program To Enjoy All The Latest Perks

I don't know about you, but I need to make multiple Starbucks runs in a day to function. I can probably attribute passing several of my undergrad exams, being able to function on Friday nights, and maybe even graduating college to my fave caffeinated Starbucks drinks. If this resonates with you, you're probably already a Starbucks Rewards member. But did you know the Rewards program about to be even more exciting? In case you're not already a member, here's how to join the Starbucks' Reward program so you can enjoy all the latest perks — which, by the way, include more than just free coffee.

For those who aren't familiar, Starbucks Rewards is a loyalty program for people to collect points — which are tracked as "Stars" — on each purchase. Once you get a certain number of Stars, a free sip or bite is all yours. Sounds like a pretty good deal, right? Well, if you want to get in on all the star-filled action, it's actually pretty simple.

Really, signing up for Starbucks Rewards is easy. You can create an account and join online by just entering some personal details, creating a login, and agreeing to the terms of use. Starbucks lovers can also sign up for Starbucks Rewards through the app, which also contains a digital card with a barcode that can be scanned to pay for Starbucks purchases and count points.

Once you're a Rewards member, you can pay with a registered Starbucks gift card or the credit card in your app to earn Stars. Currently, as soon as you reach 300 Stars in a year, you get Gold status, which means you can earn rewards. You earn two Stars for every $1 spent, so that might sound like a daunting task, but worry not, because changes are coming to make it so much easier.

Starting on April 16, Starbucks Rewards members will be eligible for reward items as soon as they join, they will have more choices with what they can do with their rewards. With the introduction of Star tiers, you'll have so many rewards options at your fingertips. Not only can you still earn Stars when you buy food and drinks from the cafe, but you can choose to use however many Stars fit your needs. For example, 25 Stars will get you an espresso shot or extra Vanilla syrup. Have 50 Stars lying around? A bakery item or brewed hot coffee is all yours. If you earn up to 400 stars, you can use your reward to buy a bag of coffee, a Signature cup, or select coffee accessories. Basically, if you're not already a Starbucks Rewards member, now is probably a good time to join.

If you're not sure what to get at Starbies to earn Stars, allow me to be your coffee guide. You can check out the full Star tiers here, but remember, these don't go into effect until April 16. Oh, and there are no Starbucks drinks getting more buzz (pun intended) these days than the Cloud Macchiato drinks. These delicious, dreamy, cloud-like beverages come in two flavors — Caramel and Cinnamon — and are perfect to enjoy hot for a chilly evening or iced for those warm spring days.

You could also opt for a secret menu item to keep your point collection system really interesting, like the Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino. While this Easter-themed treat isn't on any official menu, you can customize a Java Chip Frappuccino to achieve Cadbury Creme goodness. Here's what you do: Ask for a Grande Java Chip Frappuccino, two pumps of Frappuccino roast, one-and-a-half pumps of Vanilla Syrup, half a pump of Caramel Syrup, and three scoops of Vanilla Bean Powder. Voila! You've got Easter goodness in a glass.

Whether you opt for a classic sip, whip up a secret menu drink, or a grab a new menu concoction, there are so many ways to be rewarded for what you spend at Starbucks. The new program launches on Tuesday, April 16, so let the countdown begin!