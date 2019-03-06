Any seasoned coffee drinker has most likely caught whiff of Starbucks' latest and greatest Cloud Macchiato drinks. These tasty caffeine boosts are soft and silky, not overly sweet, and with their strong espresso base, they're bound to keep you going all day long. And if you've already given them a shot, you may be wondering, "How long will Starbucks' Cloud Drinks be available?" If that's the case, you definitely aren't alone. These babies are in super high demand right now.

Starbucks' Cloud Macchiatos are simplistic in the best way possible. According to the press release, the drink starts out with a hefty serving of smooth, cold milk foam. One (or a few) espresso shots are added, before topping it all off with sweet caramel drizzle. Then, voila! Your cloud in a to-go cup is served. The best part is that you can choose between two flavors: Caramel and Cinnamon, and you can choose to enjoy them hot or iced. It basically goes without saying I could go for one (or five) of these right here, right now.

This delectable new drink is joining the official Starbucks menu at participating restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, March 5, according to the press release, so get ready for a super caffeinated St. Patrick's Day. And if you find that these do — in fact — tickle your fancy, you're in luck. The Cloud Macchiato drinks will be a permanent menu item, per Starbucks. *Cheers!*

Courtesy Of Starbucks

Wait... is this heaven? To be completely honest, I can't tell where I am right now. I'm just sipping my life away in pure, caffeinated bliss.

It seems like Starbucks is seriously determined to treat customers this month, though, as they're also bringing back their famous Cold Brew with Cascara Foam. If you didn't get a chance to try it the first time around, this special Cold Brew drink consists of lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup, which is topped with Cascara Cold Foam and Cascara topping. It's slightly sweet and super caffeinated, which — if you couldn't tell — is usually what I'm looking for in any Starbucks beverage.

If you're as determined as I am to get your ~caffeine fix~ you have definitely come to the right place. The "tall" version of both the Iced Caramel Cloud Macchiato and the Iced Cinnamon Cloud Macchiato contains 75 milligrams of caffeine, the "grande" version has 150 milligrams, and finally, the venti iced version contains a full 225 milligrams. That definitely is not too shabby.

Well y'all, get excited: It seems as though Starbucks' Cloud Drinks are here for the long haul, so you could probably imagine how happy I am about that. With enough caffeine and deliciousness to last me a lifetime, it would be simply evil to only keep it around for only a few weeks, just like their delectable holiday drinks. You can bet your bottom dollar this will be the focal point of any and all of my upcoming coffee runs, so don't bother texting me while I'm on my break — I'll be relaxing out here on Cloud Nine.