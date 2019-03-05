Step aside, winter. Even though snow is still falling across some parts of the country, Starbucks has spring on the mind with some new, mouthwatering coffee concoctions. Starbucks' new Cloud Foam drinks will have you daydreaming of warmer weather and longer days.

Starting Tuesday, March 5, a new Starbucks cold foam drink will be coming to menus in the U.S. and Canada as permanent addition. The brand-new drink, appropriately called the Cloud Macchiato and served in two flavors, is made with a classic macchiato base containing espresso shots for a refreshing boost of energy and Starbucks' signature caramel drizzle cross-hatch for a touch of sweetness. So, sounds tasty, but what's different about the new Cloud Macchiato? The new drink is taken to the next level with a fluffy cloud of cold milk foam as a silky smooth drink topper, creating a dream-like sip different from anything else on the menu. The drink, which is available in caramel and cinnamon flavors, can be enjoyed hot for people who are still in cozy winter mode or iced for those who want to summon warmer vibes. Yum.

Cold foam fans will also be happy to hear that Starbucks' Cold Brew with Cascara Cold Foam will be returning to menus as temperatures start climbing back up to cold-brew-appropriate heights. The lightly sweetened, vanilla-y coffee drink features Cascara Cold Foam and Cascara topping to distinguish it from other, more basic cold brews. TBH, I'll take either.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you're looking for a perfect snack to pair with your Cloud Macchiato, Starbucks has your back. The brand-new Lemon Cake Pop, featuring lemon-flavored cake dipped in a yellow chocolate coating and sweet and sour topping, is just light and sweet enough to compliment the new drinks.

The good news doesn't stop at in-cafe drinks and snacks. If you're a fan of Starbucks' bottled drinks and coffee blends, there's plenty of newness for you too. Starbucks fans should start seeing two new to-go drinks — the Starbucks Tripleshot Energy and the Bottled Starbucks Frappuccino — in grocery stores near them. The Starbucks Tripleshot Energy, which will be available in caramel, mocha, and french vanilla flavors, is the perfect way to stay energized through a busy day, and the Bottled Starbucks Frappuccino, available in Caramelized Honey Vanilla, Salted Dark Chocolate Mocha, and Toasted White Chocolate is the perfect caffeinated sweet treat for those who want both coffee and dessert in one go.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Courtesy of Starbucks

A new Starbucks coffee blend, the Starbucks Blonde Sunrise Blend, is also going to be showing up in stores. The limited-time coffee comes in ground bags of packaged coffee and K-cups, and is described on the Starbucks website as "smooth with hints of chocolate," so grab this sunny blend while it lasts.

Finally, fans of Starbucks treats can find new Cookie Straws in grocery stores. These straws, which are made with toasted wafer cookies and an inner-luscious layer of rich, dark chocolatey sweetness, are perfect to dip in a hot cup of coffee or devour by themselves.

So whether you're a fan of Starbucks sweet treats, to-go bottled drinks, or in-store coffee goodness, the coffee company will definitely have something new and fun for you this spring. Happy sipping!