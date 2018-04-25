Starbucks' Cold Foam Drink Flavors Sound Delicious & I Want To Try Them All

I'm saving the best for last, because the Cold Foam Starbucks Blonde Iced Cappuccino is seriously where it's at. According to Starbucks' website, it's relatively similar to the highly-regarded Greek drink called Cappuccino Freddo, which is only sold in European Starbucks restaurants. The Cold Foam Starbucks Blonde Iced Cappuccino consists of Starbucks Blonde Espresso shots, as well as nonfat milk and cold foam. YUM.

If none of these specialty cold foam drinks tickle your fancy, you can choose to add cold foam to any iced beverage of your choice. Whether you decide to add it to your iced coffee, iced macchiato, or even iced latte, cold foam can be at your side whenever, wherever. The best part is that any cold foam drink you order is served with a strawless lid, which allows you to savor all of the foamy goodness until the last drop.

Back in the '80s, everyone jammed to the Bee Gees and adored any and all Mollie Ringwald movies. Well, that's also when Starbucks first introduced their signature hot steamed foam — and it was by far one of their greatest inventions. Making cold foam is hardly different making it hot, but the main difference is that nonfat milk is frothed at a cold temperature, rather than at a hotter temperature. The milk is then blended until it gets really smooth, which is why it's super creamy and rich without any actual cream. It sounds heavenly, and it's about to be the soundtrack to my summer.

Starbucks' new cold foam drink flavors sound positively heavenly. Choosing one at a time will be nearly impossible — but go out there and try them all.