This might be somewhat sacrilege, but lately, I've been thinking about switching up my go-to Starbucks order. Wild, right? And if you don't know where to start in terms of branching out, some "secret menu" items are always a solid reference for tasty ideas. Although Starbucks doesn't have an official secret menu, there is still a way to get your hands on original sips. So if you're looking to branch out, here's how to order a Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino at Starbucks. Full disclosure: According to Starbucks, they don't officially offer an item called the Cadbury Creme Egg Frapuccino, so you'll have to read on for the simple instructions on how to order it from the ~secret menu~.

According to the Starbucks Secret Menu website — which is not affiliated with the coffee company (it's "for fans, by fans") — the Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino was submitted to the secret menu several years ago by one ingenious Starbucks barista named Manny O., and if you're a fan of the chain's renowned Java Chip Frappuccino, you're basically guaranteed to like this spinoff. Looking at the ingredients, it's basically the same thing, but with a bunch of tasty additions.

This springtime drink is nothing new — it's gained immense popularity on the secret menu in the last several years, and it's usually all the rage around Easter. Since it's been around a while, your local Starbucks baristas will most likely know what you're asking for upon asking for it. However, according to Starbucks, "If customers would like to order a beverage that is not listed on our menu, we recommend they know the recipe so that their barista can handcraft it perfectly for them." Makes sense, right?

Well, I am here to help with that. The Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino, according to Starbucks' Secret Menu, consists of the following ingredients:

Java Chip Frappuccino (size of your choice)

Frappuccino Roast (one pump for Tall, two for Grande, three for Venti)

Vanilla Syrup (one pump for Tall, one and a half for Grande, two for Venti)

Caramel Syrup (half pump for Tall and Grande, one for Venti)

Vanilla Bean Powder (two scoops for Tall, three for Grande, four for Venti)

See? Ordering this gloriously festive beverage really isn't too complicated. If your Starbucks barista can successfully make a Java Chip Frappuccino (which they probably can), this definitely won't be too difficult for them to whip up. I have faith in them.

If you're looking for a glittery snack to munch on alongside your Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino, Cadbury recently released Shimmer Mini Eggs. They come in a variety of sparkly pastel colors, which include rose pink, lavender, baby blue, and light yellow. They feature a milk chocolate core which is enveloped inside of a crispy sugar shell. They're available at major retailers such as Target and Walmart for 99 cents for a 1.4-ounce bag, or $3.89 for a seven-ounce to nine-ounce bag. Sounds like my kind of treat.

Straying from your normal Starbucks order can be pretty risky since there is no official secret menu, but ordering this Easter-themed secret menu item is actually so simple. And to be completely honest, it looks absolutely delicious. I love anything that's reminiscent of a Cadbury Creme Egg, so this is pretty much guaranteed to be a successful order. My body is ready, y'all.