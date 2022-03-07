Starbucks’ New Daily Game Could Win You Free Coffee For A Whole Year

A new plant-based drink wasn’t all had in store when the coffee chain announced its spring menu on March 1. In addition to the new Iced Toasted Vanilla Shaken Espresso, Starbucks hinted at the new Prize & Delight game. Filled with more than 2 million prizes, bonuses, and goodies, once you learn how to play Prize & Delight, you’ll be on your way to possibly scoring free Starbucks for a year. Before you dive into your daily dose of freebies, get the full lowdown on Prize & Delight — including how to score free plays.

Starbucks regularly offers Rewards members chances to win big (looking at you, Starbucks for Life), and the new Prize & Delight game offers daily chances to win prizes like Bonus Stars, Starbucks eGift cards, and even a grand prize of an entire year’s worth of free Starbucks handcrafted beverages (!!!). The game is only available for Starbucks Rewards members, and will run from March 7 through March 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT on the official game website. You must be 18 years or older to play, and to see the full list of rules and regulations, click here.

Before you can start winning your prizes and delights, you should probably know how the game works. Here’s the rundown on Starbucks’ newest daily game, the prizes, and how to secure free play opportunities.

Courtesy of Starbucks

How To Play Starbucks’ Prize & Delight Game

From March 7 to March 28, you’ll need to visit the official Prize & Delight website every day and log into your Starbucks Rewards account to unlock your daily game, which is actually just a daily virtual scratch-off ticket. “Scratch” the image on the ticket to reveal three matching stars in a row and you’ll win an instant prize that can be redeemed on the spot. Even if your stars don’t match up, you won’t leave empty handed, because you’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win the grand prize, aka free coffee for a year.

Though there are some steps you can take to win extra plays and entries (like adding money to your Starbucks account), a new ticket to scratch will be loaded every day during the game period. Just make sure you scratch a ticket per day, because all unscratched tickets expire daily at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Starbucks’ Prize & Delight Game Prizes

The prizes are divided into two categories: instant prizes and the grand prize.

Instant prizes include free Starbucks eGift cards for $5, $10, or $25, and 10, 25, 50, 150, or 300 Stars towards your Starbucks Rewards account.

The grand prize of free handcrafted Starbucks for a year will be given out to 12 lucky players, and it’ll be good from May 16, 2022 through May 16, 2023.

How To Get Free Plays

Each player will have the chance to play one game per day, but you can earn up to four extra gameplays per day for a total of five by ordering ahead on the Starbucks app, adding money to your Starbucks account, purchasing two drinks in one order, or earning 25 Stars in a single transaction. Once you’ve completed the challenges, sign into your Starbucks account on the website and follow the instructions to claim your extra gameplay.

Or, if you want to skip the games and go straight for the sweepstakes entries, you can complete the following challenges to increase your odds of scoring that good-good grand prize:

Take a poll: Earn five additional sweepstakes entries by completing a poll on the Prize & Delight website.

Play three days in a row: Earn 10 sweepstakes entries when you play the game three days in a row on the Prize & Delight website.

Redeem 50 Stars: Earn 25 sweepstakes entries when you visit a Starbucks and redeem at least 50 Stars. Click here for more details.

Good luck to all the Starbucks stans out there, and may your month be filled with prizes and delights. Before you make a Starbucks run to get those Stars, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules — and fingers crossed you’re in the lucky dozen who will win the grand prize.