Starbucks For Life Game Is BACK — Here’s How You Can Play

You know it’s officially the holiday season at Starbucks when the famous Starbucks For Life promotion makes its return. That’s right— the fan-favorite Starbucks game is back for another year of prizes, plays, and exclusive offers. If you’re looking to join in on the fun, here’s what you need to know about how to play the Starbucks For Life 2021 holiday game.

If you need a refresher, Starbucks For Life is a promotion offered exclusively to Starbucks Rewards Members. Customers can earn game plays for a chance to win special Starbucks prizes like Bonus Stars on your Rewards account, free food and drink, and of course, Starbucks for life (or at least 30 years worth). The game kicks off at 8 a.m. PT on Nov. 30, 2021, and it runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 3, 2022. Rewards Members can play up to two times per day, and you can even score free plays in addition to plays earned from purchases.

To play, visit the Starbucks For Life website and sign into your Starbucks Rewards account for your first game play opportunity. After that, you can earn your plays when you grab your go-to daily sip by either making a purchase with a Starbucks card or linked payment method, or by scanning your Starbucks app before checking out. Or, if you don’t have the time to swing by your local Starbucks, you can submit an online entry form for one game play on the Starbucks For Life website. From there, you’ll have to log into your Rewards account via a unique email link, and your game play will be added to your account. You can earn two game plays per day with either two purchases, two online submissions, or a combination of both.

You’ll start each play by shaking the snow globe. From there, you’ll win a game piece or an Instant Win prize. To win a Collect and Win prize, you need to collect the three unique game pieces associated with that level. At stake is Starbucks For Life, Starbucks for a year, six months, three months, or one month, 15,000 Bonus Stars added to your Starbucks Rewards account, a $100 Starbucks gift card, and more.

Only 10 players will be lucky enough to win the coveted Starbucks For Life prize, but you can complete challenges for extra game plays. During the promotional period, you can make three purchases, seven purchases, two mobile order purchases, five mobile order purchases, place three orders after 2 p.m. local time, make a weekend purchase, play the game five times, or earn 10 Collect and Win game pieces to win an extra game play. You must be a resident of the United States and 18 years or older to participate.

In addition to the games for prizes, you can also follow an interactive story with Basil the Mouse, where you can play games like a word scramble.

If you’re not a Starbucks Rewards Member, you can sign up for free here. Good luck, and may the best Starbucks Rewards Member win. Before you collect your game plays with an in-store order, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.