Twitter Has Mixed Feelings About 2021 *Finally* Ending

With 2021 on its way out and 2022 right around the corner, people on Twitter are having conflicting feelings about saying goodbye to the year that was. Whether you’re of the camp that 2021 was too short, too long, too uneventful (LOL), or too stressful, these 22 tweets about 2021 ending perfectly describe how everyone is feeling.

Ahh, 2021. It was far from perfect, but it did give us not one, not two, but three COVID-19 vaccines, and that’s worth celebrating. It was also the year of Olivia Rodrigo, Squid Game, and the 2020 Olympics, which, yes, took place in 2021. But even with its highs, 2021 is a year that will go down in infamy — a year that we will remember “All Too Well” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) (from the vault).

There were plenty of memes (remember Bernie Sanders’ mittens?), viral trends (I still get the songs from Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical stuck in my head), and iconic songs that made this year bearable, but if I had to describe 2021 in a word, it would definitely be: cheugy. This year was a wild ride, and Twitter’s feelings about the end of the year definitely reflect that.

From the sheer joy of seeing 2021 end to the disbelief that it’s already over to begging 2022 to be a little kinder, these tweets about 2021 ending are all too relatable.

This is 2021 in a nutshell.

Some people felt like this was the longest year of their lives...

...while others were scared of how fast it went by.

Clocks these days must be working double time because it just doesn’t make sense.

If this New Year’s feels different to you, I’ve got news for you. It’s not actually New Years 2021 — it’s March 2020.

Or maybe it’s 1790?

Be nice, 2022, please and thank you.

I don’t know what’s worse: 2021 ending, or 2022 beginning.

If there’s one thing everyone can agree on, it’s that 2021 was not it.

It’s been a ride.

My advice to you: Stick to the realistic New Year’s resolutions for 2022.

Like this one.

It’s a lot to take in, TBH.

I’ll be thinking about this tweet every time I make plans in 2022.

So true, bestie.

Cue the Titanic “It’s been 84 years...” line.

There’s always next year.

2021 has left me with a lot of questions, but I’m leaving them behind as soon as the ball drops.

Speaking of NYE, I’ll be spending the night knocking on every piece of wood in my house so I don’t jinx 2022.

I might just repeat this before bed every night. Real Housewives wisdom, y’all.

Congrats to everyone for making it through another year, even if you’re walking out to 2021 feeling like this.

See you in 2022.

I think it’s fair to say 2021 won’t be missed, but if you want to relive the good parts, check out the best memes that kept you laughing all year long.