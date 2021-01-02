The first-ever musical created on TikTok finally got its big debut. ICYMI, a TikTok trend saw users banding together in inspiration to create a fake musical based on the 2007 Disney Pixar flick Ratatouille in the fall of 2020. The official musical came to fruition on Friday, Jan. 1, and fans are loving it. Whether you've seen it already or want a sneak peek at the "Ratatousical," these video clips from Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will give you joy.

Although Broadway has been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, creatives couldn't wait to hop on the trend and create a real star-worthy experience. The cast of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical includes Tituss Burgess as Remy, Adam Lambert as Remy's brother Emile, Ashley Park as human chef Colette, and Wayne Brady as Remy and Emile's dad Django.

The musical began after original songs, lyrics, and ideas from fans on TikTok swelled into a full-blown creative trend. Emily Jacobsen (Em Jaccs on TikTok) wrote the original “Remy the Ratatouille” song for TikTok before it turned into a trend on the app. Other creators who added a lot to the trend are composer Daniel Mertzlufft and Jess Siswick, who made the playbill.

If you missed the premiere, you can still watch Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical by heading to TodayTix.com. Tickets are $5 and benefit The Actors Fund, a foundation that aids entertainment industry professionals. You'll need to watch the show before 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 4, before it disappears for good.

There are a ton of clips showing off the star-talent of the musical, including Burgess and Lambert performing together in the song "Rat's Way Of Life." In the clip, you can also spot the rat backup dancers:

Another clip shows some of the dialogue:

Brady singing as the rat father is a lot to take in, especially seeing his rat-inspired look, complete with a pink nose and whiskers:

Andrew Barth Feldman as Alfredo Linguini also killed his performance:

Fans on Twitter who tuned in for the musical event couldn't get enough:

Some people are using memes to show how they feel:

It's truly a celebration for fans:

One fan is looking to TikTok for the next musical production:

Remember to catch the musical stream before it's gone after 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 4 to celebrate "the rat of all [your] dreams!"