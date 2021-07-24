After the opening ceremony of the 2021 Summer Olympic Games began, people started to notice a strange coincidence. The opening reminded people about a particular sci-fi, and these tweets about the Olympics opening ceremony are all comparing it to The Hunger Games. From tweets about Panem to iconic quotes like, “May the odds be ever in your favor,” you won’t be able to unsee the hilarious comparisons.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics began with a stylized dance representing the struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, including red string used to symbolize the body’s inner workings. The divided areas throughout the routine brought Panem to mind for some, and other comparisons began hitting Twitter, too.

For a refresher, The Hunger Games sees Panem divided into 12 different districts and a Capitol that rules those districts. Although there was no Katniss Everdeen present in the Olympic Games opening ceremony, the visual imagery that contrasted a stark white, darkness, and red probably sparked the idea.

Fans saw similarities to the movie pretty quickly, and a ton of people began tweeting similar jokes:

One person wondered if The Hunger Games was inspired by the Olympics opening ceremonies of the past:

Other people brought up the fact that the Olympics are being scrutinized due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues, like the current state of emergency in Tokyo, the increase in cases, and the low vaccination rate in Japan.

People are also throwing out some great memes comparing the Olympics to the movie:

More to come...