After a difficult year which saw everyone reeling from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recently authorized Pfizer vaccine signaled a light at the end of the tunnel. However, many Americans were left with questions and uncertainties about getting vaccinated against the virus. Thankfully, one high-profile Congressperson is here to help. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Instagram about getting the COVID vaccine is informative, and answers many FAQs you may have about the whole process.

On Friday, Dec. 18, she first posted on her Instagram story to announce that she was going to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and that she would take her followers along.

"Hey everyone! So we found out last night that the COVID vaccine was available to members of Congress as part of the 'continuity of governance' plan (basically a national security measure)," Ocasio-Cortez wrote to start off her story. She then shared a picture of the information that she and other Congress members were given, noting that even Republican representatives "benefit from socialized healthcare."

Next, the politician walked her followers through the process of getting the vaccine — first filling out a questionnaire to make sure you can safely get vaccinated, then getting the shot, followed by sitting in a waiting room for 15 minutes afterwards just in case general side effects like dizziness or headaches arise. Finally, she shared a picture of the vaccine card she was given to provide at her next vaccination date, since the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses.

The Congressperson also opened up her inbox, answering follower questions ranging from what side effects to expect (fatigue and headaches are the most common) to whether or not people who have already gotten COVID-19 should get vaccinated (yes!).

Ocasio-Cortez made these Instagram stories permanently available as a highlight on her page, and also shared several of them in a Dec. 19 post to make them extra easy to find.

"I would never, ever ask you to do something I wasn't willing to do myself. Yesterday, in accordance with national security protocols, Congress began to get vaccinated," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in her caption. "I documented the entire process and am here to answer all of your questions to help you feel as comfortable as possible with your healthcare decisions."

"One of the biggest requests I've received from people is to provide updates on 1, 3, 5 days out, etc. I promise you I will!" she concluded.

With that promise, anyone curious about the vaccine can check out AOC's Instagram over the next several weeks for all the updates.