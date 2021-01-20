As one of the longest-serving progressive independents in U.S. Congressional history, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is known for his sensibility in politics. And as he showed up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice that his sensibility also trickles down to his style, thanks to his sporting a familiar jacket. What's wrong with being an outfit repeater? Absolutely nothing. Even so, people decided to show their love in the form of memes. TBH, these memes of Bernie Sanders at the 2021 inauguration are hype for his practical outfit, and honestly, it's adorable.

The outfit in question features the same jacket that became part of the infamous "I'm once again asking for your support" memes, as well as mittens he was also spotted wearing while campaigning in 2020. Apparently, the mittens were handmade for him. The jacket is a classic style from Burton, and the company even came out with a Sanders-inspired shirt that says "Best Ever" to represent his obvious love for the brand. With the jacket and mittens appearing frequently in Sanders' appearances, during his campaign and now during Inauguration Day, fans of Bernie are making memes about his ~practical~ style.

