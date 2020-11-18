These 19 Thanksgiving Zoom Backgrounds Bring All The Festive Vibes

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, so you're likely gearing up for a holiday with all the usual frills: turkey, pumpkin pie, friends, and family. As we’ve learned in the past year, holiday get-togethers don’t always have to be in-person. You can stay connected to your friends and family using virtual conference platforms like Zoom, whether it’s because you won’t be in town and want to chat with family on Turkey Day or because you’re connecting with all of your friends across the country for an onscreen Friendsgiving meetup. Just because you can't get the Thanksgiving flag football team together doesn't mean you can't turn a virtual get-together into a real festive party. To help get you in the spirit, here are 19 Thanksgiving Zoom backgrounds that will liven up your holiday.

In 2021, Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 25, and there are plenty of background options that will replace your basic living room walls with a themed, festive setting. You can choose from backgrounds spanning from delicious Thanksgiving feasts to simple celebratory "Happy Thanksgiving" messages. If you're new to using Zoom's virtual background feature, make sure you have an up-to-date version of Zoom on your computer or mobile app. Then, to upload a virtual background, head to your Settings in your Zoom account. From there, choose the Virtual Background tab and select the plus sign (+) to upload an image. If you’re using the Zoom app on your phone, tap Virtual Background on Android or Background and Filters on iOS.

You can find so many Thanksgiving Zoom background options from royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels. You can also find backgrounds to right-click and download from blogs like Williams-Sonoma. Here are the top picks if you're looking to upgrade your next call for Thanksgiving.

1. Autumnal Wreath

Whoever said wreaths are only for wintertime clearly never saw this fall harvest wreath background from Unsplash. Full of wild berries, mini pumpkins, figs, and seasonal flowers over a dark backdrop, this background oozes festive but classy vibes.

2. Thanksgiving Cookies

This Thanksgiving Zoom background found on Pixabay features an enticing display of decorated cookies — some of which almost too convincingly resemble a whole pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream. With all the right warm tones and harvest motifs, this photo screams cozy autumn.

3. Goofy Pumpkins

This funny Thanksgiving Zoom background of googly eyes on a field of pumpkins from Pixabay will be sure to make all of your virtual guests laugh. Show off your goofy side by using this as your virtual backdrop — especially if you have some kid relatives on the call.

4. Thankful

This background from Unsplash is the perfect way to show off your gratitude this season with a cute "Thankful" design on a wooden table. It also features a wooden backdrop, along with acorns and leaves for some added autumnal flair.

5. Give Thanks

This Thanksgiving background from Unsplash features an aesthetic layout of leaves and lettering. With brown paper and seasonal leaves in warm hues, it very much gives off Thanksgiving table-setting vibes.

6. Thanksgiving Desserts

Is dessert your favorite part of Thanksgiving dinner? Gather around the table and celebrate your favorite holiday desserts with this festive Unsplash background, complete with pumpkin pie. You’ll have your fellow Zoom guests salivating thinking about pie.

7. Turkey

Put the turkey front and center with this background for Thanksgiving from Unsplash, which features a roast ready for carving. Complete with herb seasoning (peep the charred thyme and rosemary), this background will get everyone in the mood for a big turkey feast.

8. Thanksgiving Pumpkin

This Thanksgiving background from Pixabay features a seasonal pumpkin and foliage with the phrase, "Give Thanks." And the dried sunflowers sitting next to the pumpkin definitely add a bit more sunshine to the image.

9. Happy Thanksgiving

You can wish your pals "Happy Thanksgiving" with this illustrated background from Pixabay. Fit with a harvest orange hue, cornucopia motifs, and festive curly lettering, this background is classic and right on theme.

10. Gobble Gobble

This background for Thanksgiving from Pixabay features an illustrated turkey tail with the words "gobble gobble'' beneath it. With all the right autumnal colors and a not-too-in-your-face design, this one is definitely for the holiday minimalists.

11. Pumpkin Pie

Serve up a tasty piece of pumpkin pie complete with whipped cream, plated and ready to eat with this background from Pixabay. It even features a trio of decorative pinecones in the back, so you know this backdrop will give off major fall vibes.

12. Seasonally Decorated Front Steps

This autumn background from Pexels is full of elevated, festive aesthetics. From the bright red door to the perfectly coordinating pumpkins and mums, it’ll make you want to step up your IRL decor game (or just pretend like you have it all together on Zoom).

13. Festive Table

This Thanksgiving background from Williams-Sonoma features everything you need to start your celebration. With illustrated turkey plates, a fall table runner, and the dinner hot and ready, you'll want to dive in immediately.

14. Thanksgiving Dish Collection

Another festive setting from Williams-Sonoma, this pumpkin-themed background for Thanksgiving shows off a pretty collection of dishes and glasses. Even if you don’t own a full turkey-themed dining set of plates just for Thanksgiving, you can pretend you do with this background.

15. Thanksgiving Cornucopia

Enjoy a festive display of seasonal fruits and gourds in this cornucopia background from Pixabay, complete with red and orange candles and leaves. With a sunny window behind the display of squashes, apples, and oranges, this background will be sure to brighten your Zoom call.

16. White Pumpkin Table Setting

This Thanksgiving table Pixabay background features gold and white plates topped off with a cute white pumpkin. If you’re looking for more luxurious holiday vibes, this is the perfect fancy dinnerware backdrop for you.

17. Illustrated Harvest Background

This background from Pixabay features iconic Thanksgiving imagery such as falling red leaves, pumpkins, ornamental corn, a pilgrim hat, and crows flying across the sky. And the orange to purple sky gradient perfectly reflects those autumn season evening sunsets.

18. Pretty Pumpkin Pie Display

This pumpkin pie background from Pexels is almost too pretty to eat, with a crust design shaped like leaves on top in a variety of shapes. It will give all of your Zoom guests baking envy.

19. Pumpkins and Pine Cones

This background for Thanksgiving from Unsplash is a clean, modern design with colorful pumpkins, gourds, and pine cones. With its festive border and otherwise white backdrop, it’s the perfect background for when you want to be the star of the show.