Taco Bell Is Launching A Drag Brunch Tour In The U.S. This Summer

Get ready to pair your go-to Taco Bell breakfast with some on point lip-syncing and high kicks. The fast food chain announced a drag brunch that’ll heat up your Sundays this summer. Taco Bell’s Drag Brunch tour is hitting five U.S. cities in select Taco Bell Cantina locations, and you can reserve your spot for what I can only assume will be a fire show. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where you can spice up your Sunday morning with a drag brunch from Taco Bell.

Drag brunch and breakfast burritos may be all you need to hear to know you have to be at one of the chain’s events, but there are so many details to dig into. After all, Taco Bell did refer to the brunch as a “one of a kind experience” in an April 25 press release. Hitting five cities across the United States, starting with the OG Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas on May 1, each drag brunch will be hosted by Kay Sedia and feature performances from local drag kings and queens.

In addition to the entertainment and crave-worthy food, Taco Bell hopes the shows celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities and create a safe and welcoming space for all. During each drag show, the audience will have a chance to learn more about the It Gets Better Project as well as ways attendees can get involved. The brand is also supporting the nonprofit with a grant to help expand workforce readiness for LGBTQIA+ youth around the world.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

If you’re ready to experience a Taco Bell Drag Bunch for yourself, check out the details on the participating cities, the menu, and how to reserve a spot.

Taco Bell Drag Brunch Dates & Cities

Drag Bunch will be held exclusively at select Taco Bell Cantina locations throughout May and June 2022. Here are the participating cities and dates of the events:

Las Vegas, Nevada, Sunday, May 1

Chicago, Illinois (Wrigleyville), Sunday, May 22

Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday, May 29

New York, New York (Times Square), Sunday, June 12

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sunday, June 26

Drag Brunch Menu

Of course, you can expect tasty morning bites when you attend a Drag Brunch. The menu includes Taco Bell’s new $5 Bell Breakfast Box — which comes with a Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Sausage, Hash Brown, a two-pack of Cinnabon Delights, and Medium Fountain Drink. The brunch also includes sips like coffee and mimosas.

How To Reserve A Spot For Taco Bell Drag Brunch

You can reserve a spot at a Taco Bell Drag Brunch exclusively through OpenTable. If you’re a Taco Bell “Fire Tier” Rewards member, you can get early access to reservations on April 26. BTW, you need to be at least 18 years old to attend a Drag Brunch.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Drag Brunch is the only exciting thing on the Taco Bell menu this summer. The company also recently announced the return of the Mexican Pizza, which will be back for good on May 19. ICYMI, Doja Cat made the actual announcement during her Coachella performance on April 17, and you can even get an early taste of the returning menu item on May 17 if you’re a Taco Bell Rewards member who scored a mystery reward during Taco Bell’s Super Bowl 2022 commercial.

Between Doja Cat and upcoming Drag Shows, Taco Bell is apparently here to keep you entertained *and* well fed. Before you head out to a Taco Bell Drag Brunch or on a Mexican Pizza run, remember to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.