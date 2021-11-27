Hack A Starbucks Latte Like Taylor Swift With These Simple Swaps

There’s no shortage of Starbucks hacks and secret menu drinks, but the chain’s November 2021 collab with Taylor Swift revealed a new drink that’s a super simple hack of a classic. You won’t find Swift’s go-to drink, a Grande Nonfat Caramel Latte, as an order by name on the Starbucks App (although you can ask for it in store) — but it’s pretty simple to get. Inspired by the simple switch on the Caffè Latte, you might want to try some other Starbucks Latte hacks to switch up your morning (or afternoon) coffee run.

ICYMI, Taylor Swift gave fans a peak into her life on Nov. 12 by bringing her go-to coffee order, a Grande Nonfat Caramel Latte, to participating Starbucks’ everywhere. The drink name, Taylor’s Version, was an homage to the re-release of her 2012 album Red. The promotional drink is no longer listed on the Starbucks menu, but you can still order a Caramel Latte by name in stores or by hacking a Caffè Latte in the Starbucks App. The Caffè Latte is espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam, and you can make it your own by swapping syrups, milks, and adding toppings. Here are some latte modifications hacks worth trying:

Dirty Chai When ordering a Caffè Latte on the Starbucks App, you can add a pump or two of Chai to make it a coffee-tea combo.

Make It Iced With Cold Foam Iced coffee never goes out of season, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. You can order an Iced Caffè Latte for a chilly take on the espresso-coffee combo. It won’t come with frothed milk, but you can add Cold Foam for a similar experience.

Swap Your Milk Starbucks’ default milk is 2%, but you can swap it out for almond, oat, or any other milk available at your local Starbucks. Almond and oat make for a creamy non-dairy hot sip, while a coconut milk addition to an Iced Caffè Latte will taste like a vacation in a cup.

Blonde Knows Best This “hack” is actually on the Starbucks App. For a lighter take on a Caffè Latte, order the Blonde Caffè Latte, which is made with Starbucks Blonde Espresso.

Dark Caramel Switch Up If you prefer your drinks on the darker side, you can always substitute the standard Caramel Syrup for a Dark Caramel Sauce.

Pick Your Flavor Starbucks has plenty of flavor options to jazz up your latte. Taylor goes for caramel, but you can also choose from syrup options like Hazelnut, Vanilla, and Sugar-Free vanilla. Need a little chocolate? Add a Mocha Sauce.

Stick To Taylor’s Version If it’s good enough for Taylor, it’s good enough for all of us. In store, just ask the barista for a Grande Nonfat Caramel Latte. If you’re ordering on the app, look for the Caffé Latte under “Lattes,” tap “Customize,” swap the standard 2% whole milk for for nonfat, and select Caramel syrup under “Add Syrups.” Add 2 pumps for short, 3 for a tall, 4 for a grande, and 5 for a venti.

If you’re ordering on the Starbucks App, make sure you choose your specifications to make sure it’s just the way you like it. In store, ask your barista for any swaps or additions, and if your heading out for your Starbucks run, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.