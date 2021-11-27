Hack A Starbucks Latte Like Taylor Swift With These Simple Swaps
The cold foam one might be my favorite.
There’s no shortage of Starbucks hacks and secret menu drinks, but the chain’s November 2021 collab with Taylor Swift revealed a new drink that’s a super simple hack of a classic. You won’t find Swift’s go-to drink, a Grande Nonfat Caramel Latte, as an order by name on the Starbucks App (although you can ask for it in store) — but it’s pretty simple to get. Inspired by the simple switch on the Caffè Latte, you might want to try some other Starbucks Latte hacks to switch up your morning (or afternoon) coffee run.
ICYMI, Taylor Swift gave fans a peak into her life on Nov. 12 by bringing her go-to coffee order, a Grande Nonfat Caramel Latte, to participating Starbucks’ everywhere. The drink name, Taylor’s Version, was an homage to the re-release of her 2012 album Red. The promotional drink is no longer listed on the Starbucks menu, but you can still order a Caramel Latte by name in stores or by hacking a Caffè Latte in the Starbucks App. The Caffè Latte is espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam, and you can make it your own by swapping syrups, milks, and adding toppings. Here are some latte modifications hacks worth trying:
If you’re ordering on the Starbucks App, make sure you choose your specifications to make sure it’s just the way you like it. In store, ask your barista for any swaps or additions, and if your heading out for your Starbucks run, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.