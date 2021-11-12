These Celebs Had The Best Reactions To Taylor's 'Red' Re-Release

Taylor Swift absolutely ruled 2021. First, she took the world by storm by releasing her first-ever re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), in April. Now, she’s done it again. On Friday, Nov. 12, she dropped Red (Taylor’s Version), which features 30 songs, including the 10-minute version of her beloved track “All Too Well.” Fans are having so much fun rediscovering old tracks, as well as listening to official versions of previously unreleased songs, like Swift’s solo version of “Babe.” The celebrity reactions to Taylor Swift's Red re-release are equally as good. Check them out below.

Swift celebrated her newest release by thanking fans for their support over the past year while she re-recorded her Red and Fearless albums. “Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me,” she wrote in a Nov. 12 Instagram. “Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Tonight we begin again. Red (my version) is out now.”

Several of Swift’s celebrity friends also supported the album on social media, including Ed Sheeran, who has two songs featured on Red (Taylor’s Version): “Everything Has Changed” and “Run,” which was a previously unreleased track.

“‘Run’ is the first song me and @taylorswift ever wrote together, and ‘Everything Has Changed’ was the second,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram on Nov. 12. “We re-recorded both of them for Red (Taylor’s Version), which is out today and they are just great. So fun getting to revisit these again. Check out the whole album out on all platforms and have an awesome weekend.”

Singer Phoebe Bridgers, who collaborated with Swift on her Red (Taylor’s Version) track “Nothing New,” also showed love for the star’s re-recording on Twitter. “I was 18 when Red came out. How is this real,” Bridgers wrote in disbelief.

Producer Jack Antonoff, who’s a frequent collaborator of Swift’s, also shared a number of tweets supporting her. “Honor of a lifetime to produce the 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well,’” he tweeted.

“As well as ‘Babe’ and ‘Forever Winter’ ... but ‘ATW’ needed it’s own tweet,” he wrote in a follow-up post.

“Love you taylor and love these beautiful re records - go listen to REDtv,” Antonoff added.

Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson celebrated the release of the album by tweeting, “Only RED today. Love you @taylorswift13.”

Everyone is loving Red (Taylor’s Version), so if you haven’t listened to it already, stream it on Spotify below.