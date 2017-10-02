Las Vegas Shooting Responses About Politics Show People Are Divided

Sunday night's mass shooting during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada left 50 people dead and over 400 injured. Not even a day after the Las Vegas shooting, responses about politics show the internet is divided about what should happen next.

UPDATE: Las Vegas Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo has confirmed that at least 58 people were killed and over 515 were injured in the shooting. The shooter has also been confirmed dead and is not believed to have a connection to any terrorist group.

EARLIER: At around 10 p.m. on Sunday night, Oct. 1, a gunman identified as a 64-year-old man from Nevada opened fire from the inside of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, according to NBC news. He shot at concertgoers attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival, which was taking place on the Las Vegas Village and Festival grounds, while country singer Jason Aldean was performing.

Witnesses described the tragedy as "nonstop gunfire" and said people just "ran for their lives." Concertgoer Rachel De Kerf told CNN that she believed the gunshots lasted for 10 to 15 minutes. Some witnesses even recorded videos of the shooting, where rapid gunshots are heard and people are screaming at others to get down.

This shooting has officially become the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. The gunman's motive is not yet confirmed. “We have no idea what his belief system was,” Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. “We've located numerous firearms within the room that he occupied.”

People are now taking to Twitter to respond to the senseless tragedy, and naturally, there are lots and lots of debates.

Some people are sending their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting.

Our hearts break for the victims and loved ones of those in Las Vegas. Boston's thoughts and prayers are with you. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) October 2, 2017

The President has been briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 2, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of #LasVegas. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 2, 2017

My heart breaks for the families of all those lost in Las Vegas. Sending thoughts and prayers to the victims and everyone impacted. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) October 2, 2017

Devastated by the mass shooting in #LasVegas. Thoughts and prayers with the victims and their families. — Julie Silverbrook (@JMSilverbrook) October 2, 2017

Too much hate in this world. Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in Las Vegas #lovenothate — Michelle Truncali (@coachtruncali) October 2, 2017

Other people are criticizing those who are sending thoughts and prayers because more needs to be done.

I don't want to hear about any thoughts & prayers for Las Vegas. They don't do jack. I want assault weapons out of the hands of civilians. — Brasilmagic (@Brasilmagic) October 2, 2017

Members of Congress:



We don't need "thoughts and prayers", right now.



I have a priest for prayer. I have family and friends for thoughts.



We need legislation. We need action. We need you to do your damn jobs.



Anything otherwise is neither thoughtful nor prayerful.#LasVegas — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 2, 2017

Is it just me or does everyone feel super grateful that Congress is really getting shit done with their thoughts and prayers? #FuckYou — Anjali Nowakowski (@AnjNowakowski) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas thoughts and prayers #not enough. — Mario J. Ortiz Jr. (@mortiz2_419) October 2, 2017

With all due respect, in addition to your “thoughts and prayers” for Las Vegas, demand/vote for strict gun control laws. Put an end to this. — Common White Girl (@girlhoodposts) October 2, 2017

People are also saying this was an act of terrorism done by a white shooter.

With over 20 dead and 100 injured, police confirm Las Vegas shooting not terrorism but 'local individual' 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/BOCk9S9RWO — Sarah (@Sal_feehan) October 2, 2017

As a Brit I'm amazed (but shouldn't be) that the murders in Las Vegas are not being called terrorism. Is it only terrorism if your Muslim? — KJLatrobe (@bagpussfoster) October 2, 2017

what happened in las vegas was an act of terrorism. do not sugarcoat it just because the attacker was white. call it what it is. — Sachel🇩🇴✨ (@citybiebs) October 2, 2017

Police released the Las Vegas shooter's name: Stephen Paddock. Before they share his race or religion, let's all agree -- THIS IS TERRORISM. — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) October 2, 2017

A white guy shot up Las Vegas. Let’s make sure we refer to this horrible tragedy as terrorism. Call him a terrorist. Not mentally disturbed. — Bindas Ladki (@bindasladki) October 2, 2017

The worst mass shooting in US history occurred in Las Vegas. A white man opened fire on a music festival. Call it what it is. Terrorism. — Bex Taylor-Klaus (@IBexWeBex) October 2, 2017

Not calling this horrible tragedy in Las Vegas terrorism is crazy.Just bc he is a white man doesnt mean he isn't a terrorist #prayforvegas — Baki Basci ♚ (@BakiBasci) October 2, 2017

Others are not so quick to use the term "terrorism."

This is not #Terrorism : just a white depressed man#LasVegas shooting: Gunman identified as 64-year-old white male https://t.co/L6trdYxHvk — TanTanien (@redadoux) October 2, 2017

At this point, Las Vegas mass shooting has no known nexus to any kind of overseas terrorism or affiliation, US official tells @ShimonPro — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) October 2, 2017

Retweeted Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror):



Police confirm Las Vegas shooting not terrorism, but "local individual"... https://t.co/scrD92goNN — Dineo Maboe (@DineoMaboeSA) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas Police Department is not labeling this attack as terrorism until more information is found on the shooter's motive — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 2, 2017

individual armament or terrorism? Las Vegas , Stephan Paddock pic.twitter.com/tqCeWCUXtR — Egeli Leonidas (@EgeliLeonidas) October 2, 2017

To speed this up a bit:

Lone wolf

Not terrorism

Thoughts and prayers

No gun restrictions

arm more people

Now back to tax reform#LasVegas — Travon Free (@Travon) October 2, 2017

Sheriff in Las Vegas says NOT an act of terrorism, shooter was a local.

Sheriff is live on TV (ABC News) — Rebecca Aguilar (@RebeccaAguilar) October 2, 2017

Some people are demanding that we use this tragedy to discuss gun reform.

Las Vegas shooting is an act of terror. NRA-GOP will say it's not the time for gun reform. Don't let them do nothing like after Sandy Hook. pic.twitter.com/4azCULpfmG — StopHandgunViolence (@stophandguns) October 2, 2017

Last night's shooting in Las Vegas is officially the worst in U.S. history. We must start treating gun violence as a public health issue! pic.twitter.com/RYfYRnHOyj — Brenna Simon (@BrennaSimonSays) October 2, 2017

At least 50 dead, more than 400 injured after shooting Las Vegas.

We must tighten our gun laws, protect innocents.😢 https://t.co/mac1nEK08D pic.twitter.com/jrroXhOWs1 — WhiteRabbit 🦋🐇🦋 (@Daniell04790474) October 2, 2017

How proud is the NRA of this horrific Las Vegas shooting! Guns kill people! When will we learn! — linda lewis (@lalinny1) October 2, 2017

Others don't believe this is a time to discuss gun reform.‌

I’ll bet you trump is blamed for Las Vegas shooting, some radicalized white guy did this. If only they had guns to shoot back at the f*cker — deplorable1 (@SAdeplorable) October 2, 2017

50 dead & over 200 injured in Las Vegas; the worst mass shooting in US History. Libs wanna say #GunControlNow but the automatic weapon used was banned in 1986. Had a civilian used a gun & shot the attacker, I believe many lives could've been saved. Still, we must pray for Vegas. — Sassy Gay Republican (@sassygayrepub) October 2, 2017

Anyone who uses the ONGOING shooting in Las Vegas to whine about guns needs to do humanity a big favor and shut up. #MandalayBay — Captain_Hat (@CaptHat211) October 2, 2017

Anyone who says "Just ban guns" after Las Vegas attack is a moron. Criminals don't respect laws. They'll continue to carry, citizens won't. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) October 2, 2017

Liberals are already out politicizing the mass shooting in Las Vegas and calling for #GunControl yet full automatic guns are already banned. — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) October 2, 2017

People saying banning guns will stop shootings are delusional. The more guns people have the safer America becomes. #LasVegas — Saul (@realSaulR) October 2, 2017

It is clear that the shooting is going to spark lots of debates about the meaning of "terrorist," the issue that was at the root of this tragedy, where to go from here, and more, but TBD if any of these debates are actually going to create change. If our country's history with mass shootings says anything, it's that nothing will happen.

Nelba Márquez-Greene, a mother of one of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, tweeted a powerful response to this tragedy.

In America we value guns, flags & fake acts of patriotism over people, pain & real acts of courage. #LasVegas #TakeAKnee #EndGunViolence — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

Márquez-Greene's 6-year-old daughter was killed in the 2012 elementary school shooting in Newtown, CT. She says in a series of tweets that congress is to blame for the Las Vegas shooting. "This is on every congressperson who said in ‘13: There is simply nothing we could do,'" she said.

Unpredictable mass shootings like the one at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas are becoming more common in the United States. According to a 2014 FBI study, the number of mass shootings has significantly increased in recent history. Yesterday's Las Vegas shooting is officially the deadliest in US history. Just a little over a year ago, the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando occurred, killing 49 people. It was recorded as the deadliest mass shooting in US history, but now it is the second deadliest. On April 16, 2007, the third deadliest mass shooting occurred in Blacksburg, Virginia, where 32 people were killed at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University campus. The Sandy Hook shooting follows closely behind the one in Virginia, with 20 children and six staff members were killed.

Former President Barack Obama also made a statement on Twitter, using the statement "another senseless tragedy" to reflect the fact that these mass shootings just won't stop happening.

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

If you're looking for something to do, there are ways to help, including contacting your representatives in Congress.