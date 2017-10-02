Ivanka Trump Responds To Las Vegas Shooting But People Want To Hear About Gun Laws

On Sunday night, Oct. 1, a mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, left more than 50 people dead and at least 400 injured. Ivanka Trump responded to the Las Vegas shooting on Twitter, but she is receiving backlash for her response, which some have viewed as inadequate. Many people feel that the president's daughter should be saying more about gun laws.

The shooting occurred after 10 p.m. during a performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, and law enforcement officials say the shooter was located in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, firing at concertgoers across the street from inside the hotel. Videos show the gunfire -- which came in at least three rounds, according to The New York Times -- piercing the air as country artist Jason Aldean was on stage. At least 400 people have been taken to the hospital for injuries, CNN reports. Witnesses described the gunfire to CNN as lasting 10 to 15 minutes, followed by a stampede.

The shooter, 64, was identified and is now deceased. Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told CNN,

We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry.

Aldean posted a heartfelt response to the news on Instagram, while President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama, plus countless other celebrities, politicians, and influencers joined the crowd on Twitter to express their sympathies and enter into an inevitable debate about gun control. But Ivanka Trump is drawing her own ire as people are calling on her to do more than just state the obvious and weigh in on that debate herself.

1:2 America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

In response to her tweets, many users replied with their own thoughts on the situation and what she should be doing about it.

@IvankaTrump what have you or dad done to deny assault weapons to prevent mass shootings? Enough!!!! — Seth Goldstein (@SethGoldstein13) October 2, 2017

Others called for policy specifically to address the tragedy. People on Twitter began using the hashtag #GunControl to show their support for legislative restrictions.

Prayer may provide comfort and consolation, but it is POLICY that provides protection and prevention — Carlos Cespedes (@CespedesKarlos) October 2, 2017

Responding to her tweet, another user called out the appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, who Trump nominated back in January of this year. Gorsuch has made his feelings about the Second Amendment and the right to carry firearms in public clear.

Your dad used a stolen Supreme Court seat to add another pro-gun justice to the bench. This was actually the only thing your administration accomplished during it's first 100 days. You are part of the problem. Condolences mean nothing unless you support gun control. — American Liberal (@LibAmWithHer) October 2, 2017

Others called out Trump's rollback of an Obama-era policy that required increased checks for prospective gun owners in an effort to block people with mental illnesses from purchasing guns.

How can we ban domestic terrorists? Oh and thank daddy for....https://t.co/4PQPXDMJ00 — Just... (@sueishere54) October 2, 2017

Going one step further, one user called out a tweet that laid out a clear path to take action on gun control, the implication being that the younger Trump use her influence in the White House.

The same user, replying to the same tweet, shared another tweet that named a specific law facing Congress having to do with firearms.

Multiple users also pointed to President Trump's support of the National Rifle Association (NRA). In a speech to the association in April, he promised they had "a true friend and champion in the White House," adding that the "assault" on the Second Amendment was over.

Another mass shooting brought to you by the #NRA. Congrats @JeffFlake for your consistent A rating from #NRA! #GunControlNow — CynthiaInSpain (@cestrellAZ) October 2, 2017

In the simplest possible terms, one user said exactly what most were implying: That Ivanka should be influencing her father.

Talk to Daddy — Margaret Karen (@KarenMema) October 2, 2017

Others put forward the message of action as well, even using the hashtag #DoSomething.

Tell your father to act like the outsider he ran on and DO SOMETHING about gun control! — #StepDown (@Iron_Meatball) October 2, 2017

One user pointed to the statistics of mass shootings in the United States to make their point.

273 mass shootings in 2017, where were your thoughts/prayers tweets for other 272? How many more before actions replace words!?! #lasVegas — Natalia Nikolaevna (@schleppamazeppa) October 2, 2017

The tone of tweets varied wildly, with some praising Ivanka Trump's kind words and others outright rejecting them. Others pleaded with her to use her White House position for good.

As a parent, you should do something about assault rifles. Be a hero and use your made up position to stand up to the #NRA #guncontrolnow — Bob Diz (@bobdiz2) October 2, 2017

Undoubtedly, more people will continue to weigh in with their thoughts on what the daughter of the president should be doing during this time. But as of publication, Trump herself has not said anything about gun control.