Video Of Las Vegas Shooting Shows Terrifying Moment Gunfire Erupted

On Sunday, Oct. 1, at around 10 p.m., gunfire erupted at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. The shooting has left about 50 individuals dead and over 200 injured. According to the New York Times, the attack is one of the most lethal mass shootings in the nation's history. Videos of the Las Vegas shooting have since surfaced, showing the terrifying moment the gunman opened fire and the sheer panic that followed.

UPDATE: Las Vegas Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo has confirmed that at least 58 people were killed and over 515 were injured in the shooting. The shooter has also been confirmed dead and is not believed to have a connection to any terrorist group.

EARLIER: A 64-year-old man from Nevada has been identified as the shooter, according to NBC News, and law enforcement officials reported they had found multiple weapons in his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where he reportedly opened fire on concertgoers who were outside the hotel. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported that "one suspect [was] down," according to the Times, and police believe it is unlikely any other gunmen opened fire that night.

The shooting occurred during country singer Jason Aldean's performance. In the video below, gunfire can be heard about six seconds into the video. Soon after screams from the crowd begin, Aldean can be seen running off stage during a brief pause in gunfire. Brief spouts of gunfire also erupted a few times after the initial one. (Warning: The videos that follow may be triggering for some viewers.)

The following videos show the mass evacuation that occurred in the middle of the attack. As concertgoers began to evacuate, more gunfire erupted, causing everyone to huddle together and duck for cover.

One of the concertgoers described the harrowing event to an NBC News reporter, citing the utter chaos that followed the shooting and the fact that there were "people just bleeding everywhere."

The witness said,

Once I came out of the event, there were a lot of people just bleeding everywhere. It was just — didn't know where the blood was coming from, didn't know whose blood it was. There were people carrying people. There were people laying down. It was just, like, one man who was sitting next to me had a bullet hole through his arm. And they just were like, 'We can't help you right now. That's not — we have other people to worry about. Please just wrap it up and please hold still until we can come get you.' And that was all they could do for that guy. I haven't seen him in hours.

Shortly following the incident, Aldean took to Instagram to post an emotional message, letting everyone know he and his crew weren't harmed and sending his condolences to the shooting victims and their families.

He captioned the image,

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate

The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino has also responded to the mass shooting, saying,

This evening there was a tragic active shooter situation at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded quickly to the incident and secured the scene. Law enforcement requested that we put hotels in the vicinity on lockdown to ensure guest safety.

Their tweet associated with the statement read, "Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events. We're grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders."

President Donald Trump has also responded to the incident on Twitter, saying, "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

Our thoughts are with the victims of this senseless tragedy, as well as their families and loved ones.