If Starbucks’ 50% Off Tuesdays Has You Missing BOGO Happy Hours, Here’s What To Know

Every Tuesday in July, Starbucks is treating Rewards members to 50% off their favorite cold sips, but the refreshing deal has stans reminiscing of another money-saving promo. Though customers are psyched to save some cash with Summer TuesYays, the half-off promotion has left some people wondering if Starbucks’ Happy Hour is coming back, too. Here’s the deal with the discount that’s come and gone since 2010.

Starbucks’ Happy Hour deals were fan-favorite discount days during select hours that were famous for BOGO drink promos. They first started with Frappuccino Happy Hours in 2010, and then Starbucks Happy Hour came back in March 2018 to select Starbucks Rewards members. After its grand return in 2018, Starbucks Happy Hour was a pretty regular occurrence, dropping BOGO drink deals every few weeks — the last Happy Hour was more than 2 years ago, on March 5, 2020. With the company’s introduction of half-off cold drinks on Tuesdays in July 2022, aka Summer TuesYays, you might think the return of Starbucks Happy Hour is just around the corner.

However, you might want to start focusing your attention on Summer TuesYays before it ends on July 26, because it doesn’t look like Happy Hours will be making a grand return for 2022. “We do not have any updates to share about Happy Hour,” a Starbucks spokesperson tells Elite Daily.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Sadly, the advent of Summer TuesYays won’t lead to the return of Starbucks Happy Hour — well, not yet, anyway.

In the meantime, Starbucks is all about the now, with the spokesperson adding, “We’re just excited to help Starbucks Rewards members stay cool all month long with 50% off one cold beverage every Tuesday in July, when using their Starbucks Rewards account.”

If you haven’t jumped on the Summer TuesYays deal yet, now’s the time to start getting your Starbucks sips for half-off before it’s too late, because it’s unclear when Happy Hours (or any other deal, for that matter) will make its return. To get your discounted drink, you must be a Starbucks Rewards member, and you have to order a cold handmade sip that falls under the promo, like a cold brew, iced coffee, Blended Frappucino, or a Refresher. You can redeem the discount via the Starbucks app, or by telling your barista you have a coupon in person. Need inspo? Check out these top picks from baristas — they include Iced White Chocolate Mocha, Iced Starbucks Blonde Caffè Americano, and Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew.

Though the fate of Happy Hour is still unknown, it’s clear that being a Starbucks Rewards member comes with some serious perks, like access to the Summer TuesYays half-off deal, seasonal games with bonus prizes, and chances to earn free food and drinks.