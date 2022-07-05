Save 50% On Your Starbucks Cold Brew (Or Any Chilled Sip!) Every Tuesday In July

There’s nothing better than a cold sip in the summer, except maybe a drink that comes with a half-off price tag. Throughout the month of July, Starbucks Rewards members can save some serious cash on your cold drinks, but you’ll want to keep a close eye on your calendar, because the deal only comes once a week. Here’s how to get Starbucks’ half-off cold drinks deal on Tuesdays in July 2022 for a weekly treat.

Fight back against the harsh July heat with Starbucks’ new weekly drink deal, called Summer Tuesyays. Every Tuesday in July starting July 5, members of the coffee giant’s free rewards program can enjoy a whopping 50% off (!) one handcrafted cold beverage, and yeah, the promo includes all your favorite cold sips, like cold brews, nitro cold brews, and even the latest additions to Refreshers lineup, the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher and the Paradise Drink.

The best part is, you don’t have to earn a certain number of Stars or spend a specific amount of money to score the deal — if you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, the offer will be waiting for you in the Offers section of the Starbucks app every week. It looks like Thirsty Thursdays are getting bumped up to Thirsty Tuesdays in July, but I’m not mad about it.

Scoring your ice cold sip for half-off couldn’t be simpler. Here’s how it works.

How To Get Starbucks’ Half-Off Tuesdays Offer

First, if you haven’t signed up to be a Starbucks Rewards member yet, you can do that by clicking here and entering your email and creating a password. After you’ve done that, download the Starbucks app and enter your Rewards login info.

Next, open the app and navigate to the Offers tab on the bottom right corner of the page. Every Tuesday, you’ll see a pop-up for the deal that says, “Come in for Summer Tuesyays.” Above that, you’ll see a tab that says, “Coupon available — Summer Tuesyays.” FYI, you won’t be able to access to promo if the coupon isn’t available, and the deal expires every Wednesday at 2:59 a.m. ET, so if you don’t use it on Tuesday, it won’t carry over. The deal does refresh weekly, though, so if you do miss a week, you can always try again the following week.

After you’ve added your cold bev to your order on the app, you’ll see the coupon pop-up at check out. Tap the “Apply” button underneath the coupon, and you’ve got yourself a drink for half-off. Not bad for a Tuesday in July. There are no apparent size restrictions, so it might be time to go all out with the venti or trenta.

If you’re ordering in-person, all you have to do is tell your barista you’d like to use the coupon when you place your order. BTW, the half-off Summer Tuesyays deal is only available at participating locations, and can’t be combined with any other discounts from the app. You should also know that the offer is limited to one drink per person, and does not include any ready-to-drink or bottled sips.

To give you an idea of what your savings could look like, a Venti cold brew will typically run you around $4.75, but with the 50% off deal, you’re looking at a solid $2.54 price tag. Not too shabby.

July just got a lot cooler for Starbucks Rewards members. Make sure to get yours on July 5 before it ends — and set a reminder on July 12, July 19, and July 26 to claim your Summer Tuesyays reward from Starbucks, because the savings, like summer, won’t last forever.