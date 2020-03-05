Starbucks is celebrating the coming of spring with brand new drinks and a happy hour deal. To get in on the fun, you can get a money-saving BOGO deal with Starbucks' March 5 Happy Hour. So, grab a friend and treat yourself to a refreshing sip.

Starbucks has been offering a happy hour deal on select Thursdays for quite a while now, and it's easily redeemable through the Starbucks App. To get in on the deal, you just need to download the app and find the happy hour offer in your inbox. You can choose to sign up for Starbucks Rewards if you want to get Reward Stars with every purchase, but it isn't necessary to do so to participate in happy hour.

Once you're ready, you can redeem your Starbucks' Happy Hour deal at a Starbucks near you on Thursday, March 5, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. Let your barista know you want to redeem your happy hour offer, then, when you order a size grande or larger handcrafted beverage, and you'll get a drink of equal or lesser value for free. You can also use the happy hour deal when placing a mobile order.

Almost all Starbucks drinks are included in the BOGO deal. The only exclusions are hot brewed coffee and tea, ready-to-drink beverages, and Starbucks Reserve beverages. This means you can choose from a ton of drinks on the menu, including the new Iced Golden Ginger Drink and the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink.

The new spring drinks at Starbucks became available on Tuesday, March 3, and they include two non-dairy sips — the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink and the Iced Golden Ginger Drink — as well as a brand new cold brew creation, the Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam.

The Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink and the Iced Golden Ginger Drink feature a dairy-free coconut milk base and tropical flavors like pineapple and ginger. It's worth noting the Golden Ginger Drink doesn't have any tea or coffee in it, so it's a caffeine-free option. You can get both of the new tropical sips for between $4.95 and $5.75 for a grande size.

The third new drink is a Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam. A twist on a smooth cold brew, its finished off with a salted honey cold foam and a touch of toasted honey topping. This Nitro sip costs between $4.95 and $5.45 for a grande.

With the March 5 BOGO deal you can score one of the new sips for free with a purchase of another, so ready your tastebuds for all the spring flavors.