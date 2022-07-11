There Are *So* Many Refreshing Drink Options In Starbucks 50% Off Tuesdays Deal

If you’re a true Starbucks stan, you’ve probably heard that the coffee giant is treating its rewards members to 50% off cold drinks throughout the month of July, but even the biggest fans might not know what sips are and aren’t considered part of the promo. There are a few unexpected underdogs that made the cut (hello, Nitro Cold Brew!), so if you’re wondering which drinks are included in Starbucks’ half-off Tuesdays deal, this list has you covered.

IYDK, Starbucks’ half-off cold drinks deal, aka Summer TuesYays, is a month-long promo that launched on July 5. Every Tuesday in July, Starbucks Rewards members can score a handmade cold drink for 50% off by adding the deal to your mobile app order or by redeeming the coupon in-stores. The deal is only valid on Tuesdays (after all, it’s in the name), which means it doesn’t carry over throughout the week. The offer does refresh weekly, though, so if you miss one week, you can try again on the next Tuesday.

Though there aren’t any apparent size restrictions you should know about, there are some limits on which drinks qualify for the discount. If your fave sip didn’t make the cut, there could be a serious order shake-up in your future.

Courtesy of Starbucks

What’s In Starbucks Half-Off Tuesdays Deal?

First, let’s do a quick rundown of all the drinks you can get. As a refresher (pun partially-intended), the Summer TuesYays deal only works on cold drinks that’ve been handmade by a barista. It’s kind of an open-ended list, I know, but luckily there aren’t any major exceptions to the rule that should mess up your oder too much. In fact, there are a couple drinks you might be surprised to learn are included in the deal, like cold brews and nitro cold brews. That’s a pretty big win for members of the cold brew-or-bust camp.

Plus, you can’t forget the cold drink classics, like Starbucks’ iced teas, Refreshers, and iced coffees, and if you really want to get in the spirit of summer, you can also score the new non-dairy summer Refresher flavors, the Paradise Drink, that’s made with coconut milk to give the sip an extra creamy base.

OK, that all makes sense, but the dark horse order you’re probably unsure about are Frappuccinos. According to a Starbucks spokesperson, Frappuccino Blended Beverages are included in the half-off Tuesdays deal (yay!). Thankfully, these frozen, blended concoctions are certainly chilly enough to be included in the 50% off deal on cold drinks, which is good because they tend to be pricier than a regular ol’ coffee.

Drinks Not In Starbucks’ Half-Of Tuesdays Deal:

As for the drinks that didn’t make the cut, you might want to stay away from the pre-made drinks during your next Tuesday Starbucks run, unless you’re willing to pay full price. Yup, those ready-to-drink sips that you grab when you’re in a rush, like the Dark Chocolate Oatmilk Cold Brew and bottled Frappuccino with Oat Milk didn’t make the cut.

Speaking of on-the-go drinks, the deal also excludes all bottled drinks, like Baya Energy, juice, water, and alcohol. I know it’s not ideal for those days when you’re booked and busy, but as long as your lid is snapped on extra tight before you start your errands, you should be good to go. BTW, the deal isn’t eligible on delivery, according to a Starbucks spokesperson, so you’ll need to make time before said-errands to grab your drink if you want to save the extra cash.

Lastly, this probably goes without saying, but just as a reminder, your drink must be cold in order to score that sweet 50% off price tag — no pipping hot coffees in the middle of July allowed. If you’re not sure whether you’re drink is included, try to apply the discount at checkout in your app, and if it works, then you’re in — if not, then try a tried-and-true option like a cold brew or Frappuccino. Your taste buds (and your wallet) will thank you.