If You Can’t Redeem Starbucks’ 50% Off Cold Drinks Deal, Try These Fixes

You might’ve heard that Starbucks is trying to tackle the summer heat with 50% off cold beverages throughout July, but some Sbux stans are having trouble redeeming their discounted drink. If you’re wondering why Starbucks’ half-off Tuesdays deal is not working for you, the answer might be a simple fix. Here’s what you need to know.

ICYMI, Starbucks’ new half-off Tuesdays deal is helping Starbucks Rewards members stay cool all month long while saving you some serious cash on handmade cold beverages every Tuesday in July. The weekly offer, which launched on July 5, works on most of your favorite cold sips, including cold brews, nitro cold brews, and Refresher flavors like the new Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher and Paradise Drinks. With plenty of options available, it sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me — if you can get it.

Summer TuesYays is supposed to be available for all Starbucks Rewards members, and can be redeemed either in-stores or via the app, but sadly the money-saving promo isn’t showing up in the app for everyone. Some Starbucks customers looking to get their iced coffee on the cheap took to Twitter on July 5 to share that they weren’t seeing the deal.

If you’re one of the unlucky few unable to access the half-off Tuesdays promo, there are a couple things you can do to make sure you don’t miss out on your half-price sip by the time next Tuesday rolls around.

Make Sure You’re A Rewards Member:

First thing’s first, you’ll want to sign up for Starbucks Rewards if you haven’t already. It’s totally free to join, and all you need is a valid email and a password. You can sign up via the app or on the Starbucks website here.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Make Sure You’re Logged Into Your Account:

OK, now that that’s out of the way, what happens if you know you already have an account but can’t find the deal? In that case, you should make sure your Starbucks Rewards account is connected to your app. It sounds silly, I know, but it’s definitely worth checking. To do so, all you need to do is open the Starbucks app.

If you are logged in, you’ll be welcomed with a Good Morning message at the top of the page. If you’re not, you’ll see a Sign In option in the top left corner of the Home page. Enter the email and password associated with your Rewards account, and once you’re in, navigate to the Offers tab in the bottom right corner. From there, you should see a pop-up that says “Coupon available — Summer Tuesyays” listed at the top of the page.

Check If Your Drink Is Part Of The Deal:

In case you forgot, the deal only works on cold drinks like cold brews, iced teas, and Refreshers. I don’t want to judge your lifestyle, but if you prefer your cuppa to be pipping hot all year long, you might want to consider making the switch for the month of July.

The deal also only applies to handmade drinks, which means you won’t see the same savings on any ready-to-drink or bottled beverages.

It’s unclear whether Frappucinos are included, but it’s probably not likely since they’re not listed in the cold drink or cold coffee section of the menu.

It’s Not Tuesday

Lastly, if your app is already connected to your account and you still can’t find the deal, I hate to break it to you, but you might be too late. The Summer Tuesyays deal is only available on Tuesdays (hence the name), and it doesn’t carry over if it’s not used before it expires. According to the app, the offer expires every Wednesday at 2:59 a.m. ET, which means you’ve only got a short window of time to redeem it. You also won’t see the deal listed under the Offer tab until Tuesday rolls around, so just because you don’t see it today doesn’t mean it won’t be there next week.

Check If Your Location Is Participating:

It’s also worth noting that the promo is only running at participating restaurants. If you want to make sure the discounted sip deal is available at your go-to Starbs location, you should probably give them a call before placing your order.

Once you try these fixes, you should be able to find and redeem the deal with no issues. Luckily, the offer refreshes weekly, so if you miss a week, you can always try again next Tuesday.