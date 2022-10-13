Get ready to drink your Eggo Waffles. OK, not really, but you should prepare to make Eggo Nog a new holiday tradition. You read that right, Eggo, the frozen waffle brand, is putting a spin on eggnog that’s meant to pair with its namesake offering. No longer just a morning staple, Eggo teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Co. for a new take on the holiday drink, but you can’t get it just anywhere. Here’s where to buy Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream, if you’re 21 or older, and discover what an eggnog specifically designed to accompany waffles is really all about.

The holiday season is the perfect time to introduce a new happy hour offering into your rotation. And what’s better than an Eggo-inspired eggnog that might even bring a little nostalgia of childhood breakfasts with it — ya know, what you ate on the Saturday mornings you didn’t pair your cartoons with cereal. Plus, after the frenzy of holiday shopping and gift wrapping, you might want to sit down by the fireplace (or virtual yule log on YouTube) for a well-deserved drink. Enter Eggo Nog Sippin’ Cream. The rich rum-based liqueur, which is a take on Sugarlands Distilling Co.’s Appalachian Sippin' Cream, is made with churned cream, cinnamon, and nutmeg. According to Eggo, the Eggo Nog is meant to remind you of the toasty goodness of a free Eggo Waffle while still bringing all the holiday feels you get with OG eggnog.

Where To Buy Eggo Nog Sippin’ Cream

Time to hop on your sleigh, because the Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream is only here for a limited time, and you might need to go the distance to find it near you. To buy Eggo Nog, go to Sugarlands Distilling Co.’s site, and pop in your zip code to find the nearest liquor store that carries the jars.

If you aren’t seeing any locations near you, that’s likely because Eggo Nog is still making its way to the shelves. Eggo Nog will be making stops in 24 states, including New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas, to name a few, according to Eggo. So, keep checking the site if you don’t see it right away. You can also call to confirm it’s in stock to be absolutely certain you won’t miss out.

Once you get your hands on it, you can pair Eggo Nog with a stack of fluffy waffles for a boozy brunch — don’t forget to snap a pic for the ‘Gram to caption it with a holiday-themed pun. Oh, and it’s safe to say a little goes a long way as each 750-milliliter jar packs a boozy punch with a 20% ABV.

Eggo Nog Recipes

Espresso martinis might take a back seat this holiday season when you start exploring your mixology skills with Eggo Nog. Take a look at a couple ways you can enjoy the Sippin’ Cream when you’re not drinking it on its own.

Eggo Nog Martini

Think of it like an espresso martini, minus the caffeine, plus more spice. To make an Eggo Nog Martini, mix a pinch of nutmeg and cinnamon, 2 ounces of Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream, two drops of vanilla, 1/2 ounce each of hazelnut moonshine, vodka, and almond milk. Shake it all up with ice, and pour it into a martini glass.

Courtesy of Eggo

The Rudolph

Pour 1 ounce each of Eggo Nog, Sugarlands Strawberry Monshine, and half-and-half, shake and serve on ice. You can garnish with a strawberry for the full Rudolph effect.

For more cocktail concoctions, find all the festive recipes on Sugarlands’ site — and remember to have a stack of Eggos to go with it. It’s gonna be breakfast for dinner all season long, y’all.