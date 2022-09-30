Have yourself a very Kylie Christmas.
Kylie Cosmetics’ annual collection of limited edition holiday-themed products has arrived. For 2022, the drop includes 16 products from candles to lip kits to hair accessories. Prices range from $180 to just $10, so you can have a very Kylie Christmas no matter your budget.
While the 2022 Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection just dropped, some popular items, including one of Jenner’s signature lip kits, have already sold out. Others are selling out fast. Ahead, the Kylie Cosmetics Holiday products you should get before they’re gone.