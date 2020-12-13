If you're looking to add a festive ambiance to your cozy nights at home, look no further than a virtual yule log. If you can't have a fire IRL, these virtual yule logs you can stream will transport you in an instant to a holiday scene with warm hues and crackling sounds. It's the perfect addition to a cozy at-home holiday, and it'll totally get you in the spirit of the season.

Burning a yule log is a staple Christmas tradition perfect for giving you holiday ~feels~. If you don't want to bother with the hassle of a real fire, or if you don't have that option, you can find a wide variety of options on popular streaming platforms, like Netflix and YouTube. With different music and aesthetics, you can find a virtual fire for any mood.

Netflix

With "Fireplace for Your Home," you can choose between a wood-burning fireplace or a crackling yule log fireplace. It's all set to holiday tunes, but you also have the option to turn off the music and enjoy the crackling sounds.

There's also the "Fireplace for Your Home: Birchwood Edition" and "Fireplace for Your Home: Classic Edition," which are both available 4K Ultra-HD.

YouTube

The "HD Winter Christmas" yule log stream features a rustic cabin and a view of snow falling. The focal point is the large stone fireplace, which puts off relaxing crackling sounds for two hours and 30-minutes.

The "4K Yule Log Fireplace" is a hi-def virtual streaming experience that you can display on your TV or another screen. The yule log fireplace makes crackling noises and doesn't have background music, which makes it ideal for times when you're trying to relax without distractions.

If you're looking for a fireplace that's decked out in festive decor, check out this "Christmas Fireplace Scene" stream that runs for six hours. It features a Norwegian style stone hearth fireplace decorated with stockings, and there's even a lit-up Christmas tree in view.

This Guitar Christmas Music Yule Log stream has an upbeat and relaxing ambiance. You'll hear your favorite Christmas songs played instrumentally on the guitar, including "Joy to the World," "Deck the Halls, "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," "O Little Town of Bethlehem," and "We Three Kings."

Animal lovers won't want to miss Hallmark Channel's "A Very Happy Yule Log" stream. It features a festive fireplace, holiday music, and a cat and a dog (!!!).

Amazon

You can enjoy 10 hours of warmth in this Yule Log Christmas Fireplace stream. The classic Christmas fireplace is the perfect accompaniment to relaxing, meditating, and sleeping.

If you're looking for a musical scene, check out the Christmas Fireplace: Virtual Yule Log stream. It includes 40 different holiday piano songs like "Jingle Bells," "Deck the Halls," "Silent Night," and more.

Hulu

Hulu's Yule Log option includes a themed "How To Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log." It's basically a 28-minute yule log stream dressed up in Viking-style nod to the movie series. The yule log stream begins with some of the characters, before they disappear. The stream features songs like "Hark The Herald Angels Sing," "We Three Kings," and more holiday songs played on instruments like fiddles and flutes, so it's like you've traveled back in time. On occasion, characters venture toward the warm hearth, including one of the dragons and a sheep. Stick around for the cuddling; it's adorable.

Disney+

Travel straight to Arendelle with Disney+'s Frozen-themed yule log. The "Arendelle Castle Yule Log" stream provides three hours of a festive castle fireplace, with stockings hung by the fire, presents in the right corner, and an Arendelle crest above the fireplace. There is no music, but a satisfying crackling noise coming from the fire.

These are some of the festive options available online, but there are many more to choose from if you're looking for something different this holiday season.