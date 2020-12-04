December is here, which means it's time for holiday parties and seeing friends and family, but that might look a little different in 2020. Thankfully, even if you can't be seated by the fireside IRL, a virtual fireplace background can help make your video calls extra cozy. If you need some inspiration, grab your hot chocolate and check out these 17 fireplace Zoom backgrounds.

The 2020 holiday season will look a lot different due to the ongoing pandemic, since as of Dec. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends virtual holiday gatherings as the lowest risk option for seeing people. And experts agree: Dr. John Swartzberg, M.D., F.A.C.P., clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at Berkeley Public Health, previously told Elite Daily to avoid face-to-face holiday celebrations. "Groups of people coming together inside is a recipe for disaster. This virus does not respect our holidays," he said.

But that doesn't mean you can't have some holiday fun. Despite being relegated to virtual get-togethers, you can still make it feel like you're celebrating together with these cozy fireplace backgrounds for Zoom. You can easily get most of these backgrounds from royalty-free image services such as Pixabay, Pexels, or Unsplash, as well as home decor blogs such as Havenly's Hideaway blog and The Hallmark Channel's website. To use them, download the image to your computer or right-click on the image from its blog site to save. Once you've downloaded your chosen image, open Zoom and click Settings > Backgrounds & Filters. Then, tap the plus sign (+) on the virtual background tab to upload your image.

If you're ready to get cozy, pull on your fuzzy socks and check out these fireplace Zoom backgrounds.

1. Modern Fireplace

This background from Havenly features a modern mid-century living room, complete with a pretty fireplace and a mantle decorated with stockings and candles.

2. Stockings By The Fire

Chat in front of a large stone fireplace background decorated for Christmas with a row of stockings, plus a decorated tree to the right.

3. Cozying Up To the Fire

Warm up in front of a freshly lit fire with this close-up fireplace background from Unsplash.

4. Winter Down Time

This fireplace Zoom background features a cozy quilted chair with a brick fireplace to the right and a notebook and a steaming cup of tea on the table.

5. Ornate Fireplace

This virtual background features a unique space with dark walls and vintage beige furniture surrounding a black ornate fireplace. Inside the fireplace are some lit candles.

6. Holiday Fireplace

This background from West Elm features a modern white fireplace with a cute village on top of the mantle and a holiday table.

7. Eclectic-Modern Fireplace

This fireplace background from Unsplash features a black electric fireplace tucked away in the corner of a bright white and brown room.

8. Retro-Modern Fireplace

Hang out in front of an eclectic fireplace background with green tiles and a sleek black front with wood storage underneath, which complements the room's retro-modern style.

9. Family Living Room

Sit in a cozy family living room with a marble coffee table, white chairs, and a fireplace with this background from Pexels.

10. Nighttime By The Fire

Enjoy a chill night in because this fireplace background features a brick fireplace with a fresh fire and two pretty metal holders.

11. Holiday Stone Fireplace

This holiday fireplace background from the Hallmark Channel has a mantel decorated with a garland and stockings "hung by the chimney with care."

12. Fireplace With Twinkle Lights

This fireplace background from Pexels shows a little black metal fireplace in the corner of a room, with a string of lights on the wall.

13. Illustrated Holiday Fireplace

With a brick wall, a red brick fireplace, and a mantel with red and green candles, this virtual background will make you so merry.

14. Rustic Living Room Fireplace

This rustic fireplace background features a black metal modern-vintage fireplace, lights and a wooden ladder in the corner, and grey wicker furniture.

15. Dog By The Fireplace

Featuring a modern-vintage fireplace, this background from Unsplash puts a doggo front and center as it rests in front of the warm fire.

16. Sleek Apartment Fireplace

This monochromatic apartment features a sleek black fireplace with a black and white rug, and wooden details.

17. Popcorn and Hot Chocolate

This fireplace background features a red blanket, a bowl of popcorn, and a cup of hot chocolate in front of the fire.

