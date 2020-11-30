23 Holiday Zoom Backgrounds To Add A Little Magic To Your Video Call

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s time to deck the halls, bring out the decorations, and add some virtual decor to your video calls. As you prepare for all the festive virtual happy hours or online holiday parties, you can easily swap out your old virtual background with one that’ll make you feel like you’re visiting the North Pole. Here are some holiday Zoom backgrounds that’ll make your calls merry.

Of course, decorating IRL is fun, but it can get taxing after putting up the second tree and hanging all the stockings. With backgrounds featuring expertly-decorated living rooms and winter wonderlands, you can celebrate the holidays over Zoom in a flash. You can get most of these backgrounds from royalty-free image services such as Pixabay, Pexels, or Unsplash, as well as home decor blogs such as Havenly's Hideaway blog and West Elm's Front + Main. To use them, download the image to your computer or right-click on the image from its blog site to save it. Then, launch Zoom and go to Settings, click Backgrounds & Filters, and select the plus sign (+) on the virtual background tab to upload the image of your choice.

While there are plenty of options out there to bring some cheer to the chat, here are some holiday Zoom backgrounds to get you started.

1. Living Room Holiday Cheer

This holiday Zoom background from Havenly features a sophisticated white mantle decked out with stockings, a cheerful Christmas tree, cozy armchairs, and some sleek pair bookcases.

2. Bokeh Santa Clause

This Zoom background for the holidays features a warm bokeh photography effect, with multi-colored lights and a jolly Santa Claus figurine.

3. Classic Christmas Tree Close-Up

You'll be all set for the holidays with this Christmas tree background featuring beige and gold ornaments.

4. Winter Wonderland

This holiday background from Havenly features a cozy living room with views of the snow outside, a bronze Christmas tree, a fireplace, and monochromatic furniture to match.

5. Holiday Dog

This background for Zoom will warm your heart, with a Dachshund all dressed up in a red holiday sweater and posing under the tree.

6. Snowy Cabin

Virtually take the holiday cabin vacay of your dreams with this wanderlust-inducing background of a snow-covered cabin that looks like the perfect winter getaway.

7. Holiday Happy Hour

Even if you can't get together with your crew IRL, you can bring the bar to the Zoom with this Christmas-y bar cart background from West Elm.

8. Holiday Wreath

This simple holiday background features a shingled wall dressed up with a fresh green wreath full of pine cones, accenting foliage, and a red bow.

9. Colorful Holiday Celebration

This holiday Zoom background from West Elm features colorful garland and photos to bring a touch of holiday spirit and whole lotta joy to your calls.

10. Evening Holiday Walk

You’ll feel like you’re walking down the main street of a small town with this Zoom background from Pixabay. It features a blanket of snow and twinkle lights in the trees.

11. Hot Chocolate & Cookies

Cold weather means it’s time for those tasty warm drinks, and what says the holiday season better than a warm cup of hot chocolate? This holiday background will put you in the mood for a cookie and cocoa break.

12. Christmas Cookies

Roll up to your virtual holiday cookie exchange with this sweet Zoom background that looks so delicious.

13. Holiday In The Sun

Dial in from a sunny locale that looks like it'd be the warm weather respite you'd need in the middle of winter. This Havenly Zoom background has a holiday touch, thanks to lights strung up by the pool.

14. Holiday Market

This fun holiday background for your Zoom calls will make you feel like you’re walking through a holiday marketplace filled with festive trinkets and plenty of ornaments.

15. Woodland Walk

This illustrated background for Zoom might remind you of a Christmas tree farm with tracks in the snow, fresh snowfall, and pine trees growing in the distance.

16. Santa Kitten

Combine your love of kittens and the holidays into one festive background for Zoom with this adorable picture of a kitten wearing a Santa hat.

17. Holiday Dinner

This holiday background from West Elm features a dining room full of modern furniture decorated to the nines with greenery — above the table, on the table as the centerpiece, and on the sideboard. There's also a Christmas tree in the corner of the room.

18. Letters To Santa

This letters to Santa background is the perfect way to celebrate everyone’s favorite Christmas visitor.

19. Stockings On The Mantle

Get pumped for holiday gifts from Santa with this scene of stockings hanging on the mantle at home.

20. Gifts

These gold and white gifts are a great backdrop to ring in your virtual Christmas unwrapping celebration.

21. Holiday Dinner

Gather all your BFFs around this holiday dinner table, which is seriously festive with its candles, red wine, and arrangement.

22. Gingerbread House

Making a gingerbread house is a classic holiday activity that gets the whole family together. Though you won’t be able to chow down on this virtual gingerbread house, it’s still just as adorable.

23. Ornaments On The Christmas Tree

This festive background features your favorite holiday ornaments hanging on a Christmas tree, including an angel, snowman, and more.