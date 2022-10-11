Lifetime's 2022 Holiday Movie Schedule Is Stacked With Celebs
So many throwback stars — what a gift!
If it’s October, it’s spooky season everywhere, except for one place: Lifetime. The channel, whose brand has become synonymous with holiday movies, gets going long before everyone else on that front, bringing the ice, snow, tinsel, and romance before the end of October. For those whose happy place is the holidays, it’s a time to rejoice. But even casual fans will be all in this year, as Lifetime released its 2022 holiday movie schedule on Oct. 11, and it is jam-packed with celebrity sightings to keep everyone warm.
As it has been for the last few years, Lifetime’s holiday movie lineup arrives under the title “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” and features a string of brand-new titles for the 2022 holiday season. And the celebrities lining up to star in them feature a raft of recognizable faces, including fan-favorites from every generation. The list includes Rita Moreno, Mario Lopez, Jane Seymour, Patti LaBelle, Tim Reid, Kirk Franklin, Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening, and Jodie Sweetin, just to name a few.
So, prepare to get out the comfy blankets and the hot cocoa, turn on the twinkle lights, and snuggle up on the couch. Lifetime is here to make you feel wonderful for the next two and a half months.
Here’s the full It’s a Wonderful Lifetime schedule. All premiere times are 8 p.m. ET.
Thursday, Oct. 27
- It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Holiday Movie Preview hosted by Sarah Drew
Saturday, Nov. 5
- Merry Swissmas
Sunday, Nov. 6
- Well Suited for Christmas
Thursday, Nov. 10
- Christmas on Mistletoe Lake
Friday, Nov. 11
- The Dog Days of Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 12
- Reindeer Games Homecoming
Sunday, Nov. 13
- Six Degrees of Santa
Thursday, Nov. 17
- Sweet Navidad
Friday, Nov. 18
- A Country Christmas Harmony
Saturday, Nov. 19
- Santa Bootcamp
Sunday, Nov. 20
- A Show-Stopping Christmas
Thursday, Nov. 24
- Baking All the Way
Friday, Nov. 25
- Steppin’ Into the Holiday
Saturday, Nov. 26
- The 12 Days of Christmas Eve
Sunday, Nov. 27
- A Christmas Spark
Thursday, Dec. 1
- Serving Up the Holidays
Friday, Dec. 2
- Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 3
- A New Orleans Noel
Sunday, Dec. 4
- Merry Textmas
Thursday, Dec. 8
- Scentsational Christmas
Friday, Dec. 9
- A Recipe for Joy
Saturday, Dec. 10
- Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 11
- Single and Ready to Jingle
Thursday, Dec. 15
- Record Breaking Christmas
Friday, Dec. 16
- A Christmas to Treasure
Saturday, Dec. 17
- The Holiday Dating Guide
Sunday, Dec. 18
- Wrapped Up in Love
All films premiere on both Lifetime and Lifetime VOD.