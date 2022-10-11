If it’s October, it’s spooky season everywhere, except for one place: Lifetime. The channel, whose brand has become synonymous with holiday movies, gets going long before everyone else on that front, bringing the ice, snow, tinsel, and romance before the end of October. For those whose happy place is the holidays, it’s a time to rejoice. But even casual fans will be all in this year, as Lifetime released its 2022 holiday movie schedule on Oct. 11, and it is jam-packed with celebrity sightings to keep everyone warm.

As it has been for the last few years, Lifetime’s holiday movie lineup arrives under the title “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” and features a string of brand-new titles for the 2022 holiday season. And the celebrities lining up to star in them feature a raft of recognizable faces, including fan-favorites from every generation. The list includes Rita Moreno, Mario Lopez, Jane Seymour, Patti LaBelle, Tim Reid, Kirk Franklin, Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening, and Jodie Sweetin, just to name a few.

So, prepare to get out the comfy blankets and the hot cocoa, turn on the twinkle lights, and snuggle up on the couch. Lifetime is here to make you feel wonderful for the next two and a half months.

A&E/Lifetime

Here’s the full It’s a Wonderful Lifetime schedule. All premiere times are 8 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Oct. 27

It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Holiday Movie Preview hosted by Sarah Drew

Saturday, Nov. 5

Merry Swissmas

Sunday, Nov. 6

Well Suited for Christmas

Thursday, Nov. 10

Christmas on Mistletoe Lake

Friday, Nov. 11

The Dog Days of Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 12

Reindeer Games Homecoming

Sunday, Nov. 13

Six Degrees of Santa

A&E/Lifetime

Thursday, Nov. 17

Sweet Navidad

Friday, Nov. 18

A Country Christmas Harmony

Saturday, Nov. 19

Santa Bootcamp

Sunday, Nov. 20

A Show-Stopping Christmas

Thursday, Nov. 24

Baking All the Way

Friday, Nov. 25

Steppin’ Into the Holiday

Saturday, Nov. 26

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve

Sunday, Nov. 27

A Christmas Spark

A&E/Lifetime

Thursday, Dec. 1

Serving Up the Holidays

Friday, Dec. 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 3

A New Orleans Noel

Sunday, Dec. 4

Merry Textmas

Thursday, Dec. 8

Scentsational Christmas

Friday, Dec. 9

A Recipe for Joy

Saturday, Dec. 10

Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 11

Single and Ready to Jingle

A&E/Lifetime

Thursday, Dec. 15

Record Breaking Christmas

Friday, Dec. 16

A Christmas to Treasure

Saturday, Dec. 17

The Holiday Dating Guide

Sunday, Dec. 18

Wrapped Up in Love

All films premiere on both Lifetime and Lifetime VOD.