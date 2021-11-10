Your Zodiac Sign Might Explain Why You're So Fascinated With Succession

Some shows sink their teeth into you, and if you’ve fallen prey to that Succession obsession, you already know you’re completely hooked. On the surface, the Roy family might seem like nothing more than a bunch of stuffy and privileged snobs, but the truth about them is far more complex. The dysfunction and drama that radiates just beneath the surface of the Roy family’s immaculate facade proves that everyone has their fair share of problems. If you can’t seem to stop analyzing their idiosyncrasies, you’re definitely not alone. In fact, if you’re one of the zodiac signs most likely to watch Succession — Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, and Aquarius — then you probably can’t stop thinking about the precarious fate of media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo.

If you’re a fan of astrology, then you’re likely well aware of how much it can say about a person. Your birth chart can describe everywhere you’ve been, where you are now, and where you might be going. It’s no wonder that astrology might have an influence on the stories that interest you. If you’re fully invested in the dark satire that is Succession, then your birth chart might be able to explain why you’re so fascinated by the Roy family’s compulsion to obtain even more power.

Some zodiac signs are simply born for competition, intrigue, and world domination. If you happen to have Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, or Aquarius in your birth chart, then there’s a strong chance you’re naturally drawn to opportunities to advance yourself in your chosen field. It also might explain why you can’t seem to stop marathoning episodes of the HBO Max series. Here’s why:

Here’s Why Virgos Are Most Likely To Watch Succession

Not everyone will find Succession funny, but those who do are able to spot the dark humor scattered throughout countless scenes. Virgos are born with their satire detectors on high alert, making this mercurial zodiac sign the ideal audience for the drama. While others may be too distracted to notice a clever comment on the show, Virgo is already making a mental note about it just so they can analyze it later. This intellectual, detail-oriented sign was born to watch a show as pithy and loquacious as Succession.

Here’s Why Libras Are Most Likely To Watch Succession

You might be surprised to spot Libras on this list, since they have a reputation for being nice peacekeepers who would never start conflict — but that’s where you’re wrong. Being coy and likable is part of a Libra’s charm, but underneath that bashful facade is a zodiac sign that’s always scheming, planning, and competing. This careful balance between flirting and fighting gives Libra a huge leg up when it comes to understanding Succession. No one ever figures out a Libra is their opponent until it’s too late.

Here’s Why Capricorns Are Most Likely To Watch Succession

Who’s the most ambitious zodiac sign of all? Capricorn, of course. It might be a stereotype, but it’s a stereotype that exists for a reason. When Capricorn sees a mountain, their natural instinct is to figure out how to climb it. Watching a show like Succession makes a Capricorn feel incredibly seen. Though not every Capricorn can relate to the ruthlessness of the Roy family’s desire for power, they can certainly relate to wanting something so badly that they would do anything to obtain it.

Here’s Why Aquarians Are Most Likely To Watch Succession

In astrology, Aquarius is often known as the humanitarian and the visionary. But behind their eccentric reputation is a person who was born to be a leader. Aquarians possess a social intelligence that’s off the charts, and they’re also willing to do something that makes them stand out from the crowd. In order to survive in the Succession universe, you need to be radical and revolutionary, which is something Aquarius understands better than any other zodiac sign.

New episodes of Succession air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO; all episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.