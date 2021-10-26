Everything We Know About A Possible Succession Season 4 So Far

It took almost two years for Succession Season 3 to arrive after the 2020 Hollywood shutdown caused filming delays for HBO’s sleeper hit. With an international cast (Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen are U.K. residents; Sarah Snook is Australian), filming took a long time to get back underway. But now that the series is up and running again, fans are asking if and when Succession Season 4 will be gracing these shores. After all, the deliciousness of the Roy family drama is enough for anyone to ask for more.

Warning: Spoilers for Succession Season 3 follow. Succession Season 3 is only a few episodes in, but the battle lines between the Roy factions have already been drawn — and redrawn and redrawn again. In fact, it seems every week is a new configuration of Team Logan vs. Team Kendall, with differing amounts of competence that result before everyone abandons to regroup again. But the fight cannot last forever, and eventually, someone has to win.

But perhaps more importantly, if that winner is Team Logan, fans still have the question of whom among his children will inherit Waystar Royco and ATN? Succession is, after all, about the line of succession. Once the Iron Throne is taken, the fight — and the series — will be over.

Succession Season 4 Renewal Updates

Macall B. Polay/HBO

Despite the ongoing family feud, fans are sure of one thing: Season 3 will not be Succession’s swan song. That said, this is not a fight that can go on forever either. Eventually, the kingdom will pass to one of the Roy children, or an outsider like Gerri. And with things currently coming to a head between Kendall and his father over the ongoing cruise line scandal, it seems like the show is already reaching the downward slide towards its conclusion.

It’s tough to know how many more seasons of Succession there will be. Showrunner Jesse Armstrong has already suggested there will only be one more. Speaking to The New Statesman before the Season 3 premiere, Armstrong said, “There’s going to be a very definite moment when that story is over. It can’t go on too long.”

Actor Brian Cox agreed, though he sees a possibility of two more seasons at most. In an interview with British GQ, he said, “I would say possibly two more, and then I think we’re done. But it just depends and may just be only one more. It depends [on] what the writers feel. I know they’ve got an endgame.”

Either way, HBO has not confirmed a fourth season is coming as of yet, so fans will have to continue to wait.

Succession Season 4 Cast

Macall B. Polay/HBO

One thing the show almost certainly won't do is off any of the competitors for the Roy family fortune. (They may be fighting for a metaphorical Iron Throne, but there's no trial by combat here.) Fans can be pretty secure in the knowledge that another season will mean the return of the full Roy family roster. That starts with Brian Cox as patriarch Logan Roy, Hiam Abbass as his third wife, Marcia, and Harriet Walter as his second wife, Lady Caroline Collingwood. All four children will most likely be back as well, including Alan Ruck as oldest son Connor with Justine Lupe as his girlfriend, Willa. Jeremy Strong should return as the once-heir apparent Kendall, with Natalie Gold as his ex-wife, Rava. Kieran Culkin is expected to return as youngest son Roman and J. Smith-Cameron as the woman he should be dating, Gerri. Plus, there’s Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy and Matthew Macfadyen as her hapless husband, Tom Wambsgans.

And of course, Nicholas Braun will probably return as Cousin Greg, and Peter Friedman as COO and fixer Frank Vernon. Who might be back beyond that remains to be seen.

Succession Season 4 Trailer

Macall B. Polay/HBO

With no confirmed Succession Season 4 pickup yet, there’s no trailer for the new season. But fans should expect that new footage would come once the show has a fourth season on order and filming is underway.

Succession Season 4 Premiere Date

There’s also no premiere date, since a fourth season has not been officially commissioned. But fans will hopefully not have to wait nearly two years again before seeing the Roys back on their screens. If there is a fourth season, it will most likely arrive in mid- to late-2022.