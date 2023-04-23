What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Have The Best Sleep Ever

Have you ever wondered why some people can fall asleep almost instantly, but others can’t seem to get more than a few hours of rest each night? Some may say it’s due to genetics (and that’s totally possible), others may have developed bad bedtime habits that cause them to toss and turn through the early morning hours (also possible), but astrology could also play a part. Yes, not only can the cosmos explain how your zodiac sign affects your sleep schedule, it can also tell you what your zodiac sign may need in order to have the best possible sleep each night.

As you look to the stars for answers about how you can improve your sleep, you eyes may widen over the accuracy. For instance, let’s say you’re an Aries — chances are, sleep may not be easy for you because your adrenaline is always pumping. This may not be the case if you’re a Pisces, who may be able to fall asleep quicker than it takes most to put on their sleep masks. What’s important, though, is learning what makes you tick, then applying what your zodiac sign needs (i.e., a noise machine, a comfy pillow, a good podcast) to get the good night’s sleep you’ve always dreamed of.

Maca and Naca/E+/Getty Images

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19): A Good Workout Before Bed

You don’t tire easily, Aries. As the most active sign of the zodiac, your motto is three words: go go go. That’s why you need an exercise routine that gets your heart pumping and, in turn, activates your desire to catch more Z’s. Even if it’s just a few minutes of cardio, you’ll benefit from burning off some steam before you turn in for the night.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20): Luxury Items

Plush pillows or bust, Taurus. When it comes to you getting a good night’s rest, setting the mood with the right sleep products is essential. Whether it’s sheets with a high thread count, lighting a scented candle, or even eating a sweet treat before calling it a night, it’s important that you indulge your senses before bed. Your nightly routine may be a bit lengthy, but it’ll have you sleeping like a baby.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 21): Background Noise From A Nostalgic Show

Your mind never turns off, Gemini, so you may find yourself seeking mental stimulation even when it’s time to go to bed. This can be tricky, because if you turn on a show that piques your interest, you’ll stay up to watch it. Cue the reruns! This way, your mind won’t be too busy trying to decipher something it’s already made sense of before, and you can still have something playing in the background as you doze off.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22-July 22): Comfort Items

The moon is your ruler, Cancer, so it’s extra important for you to get amazing overnight sleep. Some items that nurture your soul can help set the mood. Think: a sound machine, a stuffed animal, a body pillow — anything that makes you feel at ease is a good place to start.

Manu Vega/Moment/Getty Images

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23-Aug. 22): Your Fave Wind-Down Music

You’ve always got the arts on your mind, Leo, and the moments before bed are no different. You may want to invest in a good shower speaker to play your favorite tunes before turning in, or practice a new viral TikTok dance routine to get one last burst of creative stimulation under your belt before you get ready for bed. Anything that leaves you feeling uplifted and inspired will ensure that you wake up the next morning ready to take on the day.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A Clean Bedroom

Sleeping with an unfinished to-do list is not your brand, Virgo. Curating an organized and tidy environment around you is the only way you’ll be able to close your eyes at night. You may not have the time to tackle your entire living space, but as long as the space around your bed is task-free, you should be able to successfully recharge and, therefore, be more productive the following day.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22-Oct. 23): Quality Time With A Special Someone

Need a cuddle buddy, Libra? You’re all about good vibes, which usually includes good company. Whether you have a friend over for wine, an intimate dinner with your SO, or a cuddle sesh with your furry friend, connecting with others is always a pleasant way to send you off to bed.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A True Crime Show

Passion is your middle name, Scorpio. You’re interested in deep, profound studies; this hardly changes when it’s time to call it a night. Try tuning in to a show with a bit of mystery, or a documentary — something that will leave you feeling intrigued, but won’t keep you up all night.

Tatiana Maksimova/Moment/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Something To Look Forward To In The A.M.

They don’t call you the most adventurous zodiac sign for nothing, Sagittarius. It’s difficult for you to ever get a full eight hours of sleep because you usually have wanderlust on the brain. What helps is when you’ve got something exciting on the agenda the following day that you need to be well-rested for. Even if it’s something small, try to find something to look forward to the next morning. You’ll be much more excited to fall asleep.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A Consistent Sleep Schedule

Structure and routine are key, Capricorn. For you, when it comes to getting amazing rest, discipline is a major part of it. You’re one of the few signs that actually benefits from going to bed at the same time every night. As long as you don’t toss and turn too much over the stress from the day before, your best sleep will come from a simple, no-frills regimen.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A Juicy Existential Podcast

You’ve got a lot of thoughts, Aquarius. Unfortunately, they tend to keep you up at night. You’re always intellectualizing, and a podcast that gets your wheels turning is the perfect thing to send you off to bed. Just make sure that it’s not so intriguing that you’re up all night listening to every episode.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19-March 20): Dreaming Up Fake Scenarios

You’re one of the lucky ones, Pisces, because you don’t typically struggle to fall asleep. If you do, though, try creating false scenarios in your head as you drift off — they’re bound to be far more interesting than anything you could find on Netflix. Just be sure not to stay up too long, because you don’t want to be too disconnected from reality the next morning.