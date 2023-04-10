Bedtime habits vary from person to person. Some may operate best off of a few power naps and a cold brew, while others absolutely need to get a full eight hours of peaceful rest or they’ll be cranky for the next 24 hours. (Then no one’s happy.) Some from the former group may get annoyed by the latter, because their sleep routines may cause them to change their plans so they can catch a few more Z’s, but the zodiac signs who sleep the most are also the ones who put their self-care first — and there’s nothing wrong with that.

You know that one friend who’s notorious for flaking on a dinner date? The one who calls it a night at 7 p.m. because they have to start their skin care routine promptly at 7:30? There’s a 99% chance they’re one of the zodiac signs who takes their sleep very seriously. Each one is deeply receptive and sensitive to their surroundings, which means it’s essential that they get some R&R every evening, if they can help it. If you just so happen to be one of them, then at least you now have a better excuse than “I’m just not feeling it tonight” when your bestie tries to force you out of your apartment. Sweet dreams and you’re welcome.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your Comfort Always Comes First

Pleasure is your top priority, Taurus. As someone who enjoys experiencing things to the absolute fullest, your relationship with sleep is not only about ensuring that you’re well-rested, but it’s also about curating the best rest possible. HQ sheets and fluffy pillows are absolute musts because, when you sleep, you sleep in style. If your friends had your bed, they wouldn’t want to leave it either.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): You Can Get Moody Without Enough Z’s

You’re a sleep enthusiast, Cancer. Not only does your ruling planet, the moon, make you a nurturing soul, it also requires you to recharge your batteries when you’re feeling burnt out, which does happen frequently. Since you’re always eager to care for the people around you, setting aside time for rest is essential. A sleep-deprived Cancer is a friend to no one, so don’t let anyone make you feel guilty for penciling in an extra nap (or two) when you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You Practically Live In La-La Land

Dissociating is your favorite pastime, Pisces. You tend to soak up the energy around you like a sponge, making your recovery time extra important. And even when you’re not feeling emotionally drained, you like to sleep as a way to temporarily escape your responsibilities. You’ve always been a daydreamer, but you particularly love your sleepytime dreams. In fact, it’s almost impossible to wake you from them.