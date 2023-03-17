Sure, sleep is important, but sometimes TikTok, caffeine, and the most recent season of You take priority. At least at night. By the time your alarm goes off in the morning, there’s nothing you crave more than catching a few extra Z’s. Throughout the day, you may even realize that the sleep deprivation is *real*, but it’s not necessarily your fault — the stars may actually be to blame. Though studies show that the amount of sleep you need depends on your age, genetics, and overall lifestyle, astrology can actually offer some insight into how your zodiac sign affects your sleep, plus the amount of slumber time you need to function. So when your professor calls you out for your constant head-bobbing in your 8 a.m. class, just say, “It’s not me, it’s my birth chart.” (JK... but there could be some truth to it.)

Everyone has their own unique relationship with rest. Since astrology offers insight into the characteristics of each sign, it can explain why some people may need eight hours of sleep and a midday nap, whereas others can function on three hours, a bag of chips, and a cold brew. Wondering how your Sagittarius friend is always able to bounce back from a hard night of partying while you’re still recovering days later? Wonder no more. Here’s how each zodiac sign is affected by sleep:

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Aries Zodiac Signs: You’re Either Pulling An All-Nighter Or Going To Bed Early

You’re usually an all-or-nothing kind of person. And that applies to your relationship with sleep. This can either result in you crashing after a day of being constantly on the go, or continuing your ambitious endeavors into the wee hours of the morning. Fortunately, since you’re so active, you very rarely need caffeine to shake off any drowsy vibes.

Taurus Zodiac Signs: 2 Hours Of Skin Care, 6 Hours Of Sleep

You’re big on self-care, which means that you take your rest very seriously. So much so, you tend to start preparing for bed hours before you actually get some shut-eye. You’re the friend who turns down a night out due to you being halfway through your skin care routine, and you’re not ashamed to admit it. You always know how to set the mood, and you’ve got candles, a white noise machine, and high thread count sheets to prove it.

Gemini Zodiac Signs: The Amount Of Sleep You Get Depends On The Day

Your sleep schedule couldn’t be more mercurial, Gemini. Since your mind is always running a mile a minute, you’ve never been one to fall asleep quickly. Instead, you tend to replay scenarios in your head and google fun facts until the wee hours of the morning. When you do commit to getting rest, however, you may find that you can’t drift off unless you have some sort of noise playing in the background, to drown out the constant mental chatter going on in your head.

Cancer Zodiac Signs: A Full 8 Hours Or Else You’ll Be Cranky

More often than not, you need a solid eight hours of sleep to fully function. Being the caretaker of the zodiac is pretty tiring, so it’s important for you to recharge your batteries. If not, you may have a tendency to be a little crabby in the a.m. (Maybe this is the real reason Cancer’s symbol is the Crab.) Remind your loved ones of this when they’re trying to jostle you awake before you’re ready.

miljko/E+/Getty Images

Leo Zodiac Signs: You’re Up Late Rewatching Your Instagram Highlights

You’re your own biggest fan, Leo — and this energy doesn’t stop when it’s time for bed. You’ve probably spent plenty of nights scrolling through your personal social media pages to see how you look from someone else’s POV (most importantly, your crush’s). Since you’re able to naturally function on less amounts of sleep than most, you’re going to spend your extra time investing in your favorite person: yourself.

Virgo Zodiac Signs: You Get Stressed If You Sleep For Too Long

As the zodiac sign all about being productive, it makes total sense that you’re a little against oversleeping. So much so, you’re probably a bit sleep deprived, which may or may not be the reason for your caffeine addiction. With a never-ending to-do list, you definitely could use more hours of snoozing, but your overthinking tendencies just won’t let you reach your fullest potential. Here’s hoping that one day you’ll feel accomplished enough to sleep for longer than six hours.

Libra Zodiac Signs: Who’s Got Time To Sleep? You’ve Got Parties To Plan

You’re the most popular person in any room, so you probably don’t get as much rest as you probably should. But after hosting yet another successful event, you’re not complaining. You’re always mingling with new people or playing matchmaker, which leaves you very little time to rest and recover. As the social butterfly of the zodiac, however, you wouldn’t have it any other way.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs: You’re Too Busy Planning World Domination

You’re known for your determination and resilience, so you’re not usually someone who sleeps past 8 a.m. You thrive on a tight schedule, and rarely allow yourself to do much lounging or relaxing. Regardless of how much sleep you get the night before, you always somehow end up awake and ready to take on the day, with a plethora of accomplishments already under your belt. An inspiration, truly.

Mengwen Cao/Moment/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs: Sleepless Nights Are What You Live For

Turn down for what? You’re someone who’s incredibly free-spirited, which means you’re not always eager to turn in after a long day. In fact, you tend to unleash your inner wild child when the sun goes down. You’re hardly envious of anyone with a rigid sleep schedule, or any rigid routine in general. There’s liberation that comes with never knowing what your nights will look like. It’s a lot, but it’s fun.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs: A Good Night’s Sleep Is The Key To Success

As the goal-oriented sign of the zodiac, you’re big on getting enough sleep. How can you over-achieve if you’re yawning because you didn’t go to bed early enough the night before? You take discipline so seriously, you actually enjoy rising with the sun so you can fully maximize your day. At times, you might even get too much sleep. What a concept.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs: You’re Usually Up Late Tweeting Unpopular Opinions

Contrary to popular belief, you’re someone who’s incredibly disciplined — but when it comes to going to sleep at a reasonable time, you tend to struggle. This is because you’re always full of new thoughts and ideas, and sharing them with the world is something you live for. As a result, you may find yourself up late and down a rabbit hole of your newest obsession, or going head to head with a Twitter troll. For you, debating others is a mental exercise, but you could probably use an extra hour (or three) of sleep to recharge your social battery.

Pisces Zodiac Signs: You Sleep The Day Away By Accident

You’re often found going with the flow. The same applies to your bedtime habits. If you don’t have anything on your agenda, you’ll easily sleep until the late afternoon. You prefer dreamland over reality, and who can blame you? You’re one of the rare people who can fall asleep almost instantly, and everyone’s just jealous.