The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Sleep The Least Have Serious FOMO

There are only two types of people in the world (and not the ones outlined in Britney Spears’ “Circus”): the ones who put their sleep needs first otherwise they’re moody AF, and the ones who put off catching more Z’s because they’re too busy living life. If you’re one of the latter — a zodiac sign who sleeps the least — it’s not because you don’t want to rest; it’s because the FOMO is too real otherwise.

Every zodiac sign has their own unique sleep schedule and bedtime habits. Though getting eight hours of sleep per night is ideal, there are three signs who get less because of their ever-changing nature. Since mutable signs are busybodies, it comes as no surprise that getting a full night’s rest may not always come easy. This trio is always eager to take on the next task, idea, or adventure, which means that sleeping can sometimes be more of an afterthought than a priority. As mutable signs, their sleep schedule is also pretty inconsistent, since they’re the chameleons of the zodiac (excluding Pisces because they’re always drowsy). So, while they may get a lot done during the day, their nighttime schedule can be a bit chaotic. But not to worry, if you’re a Gemini, Virgo, or Sagittarius who can never seem to feel fully recharged, astrology has the answer.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 21): You’re Too Busy Creating Fake Scenarios In Your Head

Your wheels are constantly turning, Gemini, especially at night. More often than not, you probably resort to Googling nonsense, doom-scrolling on TikTok, or listening to a juicy podcast instead of getting some shut-eye. While the background noise can help you drift off, it can be a challenge to silence your mind long enough to get good rest. Maybe instead of turning on something that piques your interest, since that’s bound to keep you up even longer, you should consider a white noise machine instead.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If You Sleep, Nothing Will Get Done

You’re all about productivity, Virgo. It’s actually difficult for you to kick up your feet and relax. This typically results in you deep-cleaning your fridge at 2 a.m., or overthinking how efficient you were during the day. Though your ability to improve everything you touch is admirable, perfectionism has definitely resulted in a sleepless night or two (or *cough* 10 *cough*), so it’s important to allow yourself to wind down, even if you haven’t reached the end of your to-do list.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your Next Getaway Won’t Book Itself

You’re never afraid to lose sleep if it means that you get to create new memories, Sagittarius. And half of the best adventures happen at night (think: midnight drives to the beach, all-night parties, sunsets and sunrises). Your excitement is what keeps you going, so you may not feel like you need too much time to recharge your batteries, but it’s much easier for you to enjoy yourself when you’re feeling well-rested, so try to get some shut-eye in between activities.