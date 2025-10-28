The holiday season is fast approaching, but Stanley has got you covered with plenty of early gift ideas. The viral water bottle brand has not one, but two holiday collections that are perfect for your trendy bestie.

Stanley’s Holiday Happenings Collection Feels ~Wonderful~

On Oct. 15, Stanley dropped its first Winter 2025 collection, Holiday Happenings, which features an assortment of drinkware in two very Wicked-approved shades. The Ponderosa is a teal green color that gives off Elphaba vibes, while the pink Port is very Glinda-fied. Both colors come in a gloss finish or shimmer that sparkles like the wand Ariana Grande carries around in Wicked: For Good.

If you’re looking for just a classic Stanley cup, you can’t go wrong with the 40-ounce Quencher ProTour. It is equipped with a flip-up straw to make it leakproof and ready for any adventure, whether you’re traveling down the Yellow Brick Road or to class across campus. The Holiday Happenings collection also includes a Reserve Wine Tumbler Gift Set for BFFs, a 30-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler 30oz, and a 24-ounce Stay-Hot Camp Mug — which is perfect for Belly from The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Christmastime speciality, hot cocoa.

Stanley’s entire Holiday Happenings collection is $50 and under, so it can fit into pretty much any gift exchange budget. It’s also available now online or at retailers like SCHEELS, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Nordstrom, Dillard’s, and Bloomingdale’s.

Stanley’s New Cheers & Cheer Collection Is So Showgirl-Coded

Starting Oct. 28, fans will also be able to shop Stanley’s limited-time Cheers & Cheer collection. This seasonal lineup of cups and tumblers is truly Christmas tree-worthy and available in six festive colorways: Holiday Botanical, Holly Berry Gloss, Birch Woodgrain, Prosecco Shimmer, Redwood Woodgrain, and Wreath. There’s a good blend of nostalgic Christmas patterns mixed in with some unique designs that you can use all season long.

For the Swifties, the golden Prosecco Shimmer is really giving The Life of a Showgirl era, and the Redwood Woodgrain is just screaming “Wood” vibes.

Stanley’s Cheers & Cheer drop is available online and at DICK’S Sporting Goods, but only while supplies last. A rep tells Elite Daily “there are no plans for a restock at this time” for both holiday collections. So, if you want to get a two-piece stacking cup set for your office White Elephant party or adorable matching tumblers for your favorite traditional mulled wine, this is your sign to start the holiday shopping now.