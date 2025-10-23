Target's Wicked: For Good Stanley Cups Will Be Your New Obsessulation

The Wicked: For Good promotion is coming in strong like the tornado that swept up Dorothy into Oz. The highly anticipated sequel film may be landing in theaters on Nov. 21, but fans can rejoicify early with all-new merch collections available now.

After the success of 2024’s Wicked lineup of tumblers, Stanley is heading back to the merry old land of Oz with a brand new Wicked: For Good collection that drops on Sunday, Oct. 26. The Wicked-themed cups will be available exclusively at Target stores and online at Target.com starting at 12 a.m. PT. Last year’s drop included a pink Stanley Quencher for Glinda (Ariana Grande) and an ombre green cup for Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo).

While pink always goes well with green, the all-new “Glinda For Good” colorway in this collection resembles Grande’s blue bubble dress instead. The “Elphaba For Good” Quencher is also a bit darker with pops of pink and green in the iridescent and shimmery shade. There’s also a limited-edition artist print available, designed by Katie Kime, which features character drawings of Glinda, Elphaba, the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man, the Wizard, Madame Morrible, and more.

Stanley 1913

Will Stanley Restock Its Wicked: For Good Cups?

If one of these FlowState Tumblers is calling your name, you’ll want to “add to cart” ASAP. According to a Stanley rep, there are no plans for a restock once the collection sells out. You could always check multiple Target locations if you can’t find it online or at your local store, but it’s best to be prepared to purchase on Oct. 26 before it’s gone for good.

Ahead, you’ll find a closer look at each design in the all-new Wicked: For Good Stanley collection, so you know which cup is worthy of singing “As Long as You’re Mine” to upon snagging.

The Elphaba For Good Is That Girl

For anyone who is Team Elphie, you need this Wicked Witch-inspired Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler. The iridescent shade appears to be black at first like Elphaba’s hat, but in the light, it shimmers pink and green as well. It’s basically representing both Glinda and Elphaba, and comes in three sizes (a 20-ounce, 30-ounce, and 40-ounce) for all your hydration needs. The three-position lid also makes it great for on-the-go when you need to defy gravity or just get to class across Shiz University.

The Glinda For Good Tumbler Is Gonna Be Popular

Pink Stanley cups may have been pop-u-lar before, but fans are going to love this new Glinda For Good colorway inspired by Grande’s new dress in Wicked: For Good. The tumbler — which also comes in three sizes — has an ombre effect that looks just like one of Glinda’s large, flying bubbles. It also features an etched crown and butterfly, while the Elphaba cup also has iconography for her, a golden hat and flying monkeys.

Another similarity: This Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler comes with a three-position lid, reusable straw, and double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your witch’s brew cold or warm for hours.

The Ozian Reprise Cup Is For Collectors

There is nothing subtle about the Ozian Reprise design by Kime, which makes it the perfect cup for collectors or superfans of Wicked. It has all the characters represented, even Dorothy on the Yellow Brick Road. Unlike the other designs, this one is only available as a 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler. That also means it’s likely to go fast, so you’ll definitely want to shop ASAP if this is the one you’re vibing with the most.