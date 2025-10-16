Wicked: For Good will be flying into theaters Nov. 21, and the merch collabs are already pop-u-lar on TikTok. For anyone looking to brew up something delicious in the oven, Le Creuset has released a limited-edition Wicked: For Good collection that has fans online saving up.

One TikToker shared their Glinda dutch oven to the FYP, and said, “It’s a big expense but needed.” Another user commented, “I’m literally about to be $500 in debt,” with how much they want the new collection.

While both the pink Glinda Embossed Dutch Oven and green Elphaba Embossed Dutch Oven are $450 each — which is a bit of a splurge — Le Creuset offers a flexible payment plan called Afterpay during checkout that can make it easier on your budget. They’re definitely investment pieces; worth it for any Wicked fans who love to cook and consider themselves kitchen witches.

Will Le Creuset Restock Its Wicked Collection?

This collection won’t last forever, either. A Le Creuset rep tells Elite Daily the limited-edition collab is only available while supplies last, and there are “no plans to restock at this time.”

Le Creuset

To help you decide what’s worth adding to your cart, here is a closer look at all the Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) details on each of Le Creuset’s Wicked: For Good dutch ovens:

The Glinda Dutch Oven Is So Girly Pop

The 4.5-quart Glinda Embossed Signature Round Dutch Oven comes in a soft pink enamel to perfectly match the bubble queen’s aesthetic. The lid features Glinda in one of her gorgeous gowns, carrying her wand and being followed by butterflies. You could easily bake some Funfetti sourdough bread — like Taylor Swift wants to do with Jason and Kylie Kelce’s daughters — in this adorable dutch oven, or try Le Creuset’s recipe for pink Beets and Bubbles Gnocchi.

The Elphaba Dutch Oven Is Wicked Cute

If you vibe more with Elphie than Glinda, you have to get the green dutch oven inspired by the Wicked Witch of the West. This 4.5-quart Embossed Signature Round Dutch Oven features Elphaba on the lid with her broom and two flying monkeys. While the Glinda oven has a golden knob on top, the Elphaba version comes with a black nickel knob and a deep matte black interior to really channel her aesthetic. The color is stunning and would look great anywhere in the Emerald City.

Of course, if you can’t decide between the two and have saved up enough, you could get both. After all, Glinda said it herself: “Pink goes good with green.”