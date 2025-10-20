Hydration has never been more glam, because Stanley 1913 is taking the brand’s viral tumblers to the next level with luxury designs.

The first-ever Luxe collection from Stanley dropped in September as part of Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK’s collab, which featured additional touches that gave each cup and bottle a lavish feel. According to Stanley, the Luxe collection “provides a premium experience.” For instance, Jennie’s Midnight Ruby drop included bougie accessories like a silicone base, etched logo, and charms for your handle.

In October, Stanley continued its Luxe collection with two new colorways, a Black Snakeskin and Pale Stone, which sold out almost immediately online.

Will Stanley’s Restock Its Luxe Collection?

A rep tells Elite Daily these shades will be restocked on Stanley1913.com and will also be available at “Nordstrom later this month.” Since the Luxe collection from Stanley comes with more elegant features, it’s a bit more of a splurge than your typical tumbler. The wait for the collection to come back in stock gives you plenty of time to start saving up now.

Below, you’ll find a closer look at each new Quencher, including the details that make one Stanley cup perfect for all the Swifties still clowning for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

The Black Snakeskin Stanley Cup Is For The Rep Girlies

Taylor Swift may not have plans (at the moment) to release Rep (TV), but that doesn’t mean you can’t still embrace your fave album with a black snakeskin Stanley cup. This luxe design is so “Look What You Made Me Do” with snake vibes and gold accents. There’s even a charm that you can keep on your cup’s handle or wear as a friendship bracelet, à la the Eras Tour.

This 30-ounce cup not only looks amazing with a vintage purse-inspired Tritan handle, but will keep your iced drinks cold for hours as well as your hot drinks warm. If you can’t wait for the restock, though, Jennie’s Stanley collection has the same dark aesthetic with floral details and a silver charm designed by the “Jump” singer.

The Pale Stone Is Giving Runway-Ready

If you prefer a lighter shade, you’ll want to go with the Pale Stone colorway. It has the snakeskin texture on the bottle, but in a designer-like cream color. The features are identical to the black version, including the Tritan handle, premium footpad on the bottom, and shining gold charm that you can add or remove.

With how popular bag charms have been in 2025, thanks to plush keychains like Pop Mart’s Labubu, you might as well bling out your Stanley cup. You could even add the other charms you’ve collected from blind boxes or ones you’ve made at places like Brooklyn Charm to the handle.