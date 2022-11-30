There’s no sophomore slump around here. Season 2 of The White Lotus is proving to be just as juicy and dramatic as the first. It definitely helps to have a new cast of characters checking into The White Lotus, and one of the most entertaining group of guests recently went on a day trip to a winery in Sicily. For anyone curious about where The White Lotus was filmed, you might also be wondering, where is The White Lotus vineyard?

Luckily for anyone who is a set-jetter, you can tour the same winery that Harper (Aubrey Plaza), Ethan (Will Sharpe), Cameron (Theo James), and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) visit in The White Lotus Episode 5. Unlike the villa in Noto that Daphne and Harper rent for the night — which you can also rent for over $5,000 — a tour of The White Lotus winery is much more budget-friendly. You may even want to add it to your list of things to do while visiting Sicily in the summer.

To really have a themed vacay, stay at the White Lotus hotel — aka the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace. This is where the cast and crew filmed earlier this year. When you’re tired of lounging by the pool or taking a boat out on the Ionian Sea, sip on some White Lotus wine with your traveling crew. Just make sure you’ve aired out all your drama beforehand, so you’re not having to give anyone the evil eye the way Harper does throughout the episode.

Where Is The White Lotus Winery From Episode 5?

Courtesy of HBO

When they weren’t being pranked by Plaza, it seems the White Lotus stars were having a picturesque Italian vacay while shooting. While Season 1 of The White Lotus stayed pretty close to home at the resort, the guests of Season 2 have fully taken advantage of their location to go on day trips to nearby cities like Noto, Palermo, and even Rome. These White Lotus filming locations can be great inspiration for your future travel plans, and if you happen to enjoy a glass of Italian wine, you’ll want to stop by the Planeta Sciaranuova Winery in Castiglione di Sicilia.

According to Executive Producer David Bernad, this is the winery that the two married couples visit in “That’s Amore,” per a People interview, and it offers wine tours as well. To get the full experience, you might want to book the Wine, Art, and Landscape Grand Tour. This includes a tasting of four Sicilian wines, three olive oils, and other local products. You also get to explore the vineyards, which is the perfect opportunity to snap some pics for the ‘Gram and even recreate scenes from The White Lotus. Perhaps you could film the hilarious and meme-worthy scene of Harper drinking all the wine for a TikTok. For €75 or $77, that tour also includes lunch, which is pretty reasonable considering you’re getting lunch, wine, and a chance to create White Lotus content for Insta.

Foodies may prefer the Flavors of the Volcano: Wines, Breads, and Cheeses tour, which not only allows you to explore the vineyards, but you also get a tasting of four Etna wines paired with Italian cheeses and breads. (You had me at cheese!) That tour is just €55, or about $57. There’s also a Trip to Sicily tour that includes five wine tastings for just €50 or $52, if you’re looking to try as many wines as possible. After all, when in Sicily, you might as well live like the White Lotus guests.