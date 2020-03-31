18 Best TikTok Challenges To Do With Your Friends For A Good Laugh

Maybe you've been watching TikTok videos of people doing viral dances for a while now, or maybe you downloaded the trendiest app of the moment just last week. Either way, you need to try out these best friend TikTok challenges with your favorite people ASAP so you’re not missing out on any of the fun. They'll treat everyone in your crew to a quality laugh, and make you think, "Why didn't we record these videos sooner?"

TBH, it's never too late to give TikTok’s bestie challenges and trends a whirl. When you have a spare afternoon, just throw on a cute #look or a comfortable pair of sweatpants, and pull out your phone. Open your app and scroll through the trending page to get in on the latest and greatest challenges, or watch viral videos from the most popular accounts on TikTok. Within a few minutes of lurking on Charli D'Amelio, Michael Le, Anna Sitar, or Keara Wilson's pages, you’ll have a giant list of dances to learn as well as challenges to share with your friends. Don’t forget to text your BFFs to see who’s free to record a video.

To help get you started, check out these best TikTok challenges and trends for friends that’ll treat your whole crew to good laughs and great times. Some date back to when the app first blew up while others are newer additions you won’t want to miss out on.

01 The #SavageDance Challenge TikTok The first challenge you should try is the #savagedance. It may be one of the most popular dances to come out of the TikTok dance. It's fast, fun, and will leave you and your besties feeling like you just did an at-home workout.

02 The #TreasureChallenge You treasure your best friends and the relationships you have with them. You don't know what you'd do without their advice or their constant willingness to learn TikTok dances with you. That's why you need to try out the #treasurechallenge. It's a catchy and somewhat easy dance to learn and will make you both feel like a million bucks.

03 The #IntentionsChallenge Are you and your best friends diehard fans of Justin Bieber? If so, look no further than the #intentionschallenge. Set to one of the latest hits from Justin Bieber, this challenge is made for BFFs who want nothing but the best for each other and don't mind learning a few dances moves to show their love.

04 The Opposite Best Friends Check Do you know what they say about opposites? They attract. In the case of you and your closest best friend, this may be true, as one of you typically wears darker colors while the other is always in lighter ones — and so on. That's where the opposite best friends check comes in. Watch a few to get the gist and then record your own.

05 The #FridgeChallenge TikTok Put your creativity to the test with the #fridgechallenge. This challenge requires you and your friends to record little clips of you pulling unexpected things out of your individual fridges. The weirder the items are, the better. Once everyone has sent their clip, compile them all together and post it on TikTok with the hashtag.

06 The #CelebLookAlike Challenge When it comes to the #celeblookalike challenge, you really just need your best friends to give you their opinion in your group chat. Simply ask, "What celeb do I look like?" Then, create a fun video with their answers and the green screen feature.

07 The #FashionChallenge The #fashionchallenge is a sweet way for you and your BFFs to try on different outfits in your closet and put on a cute fashion show for each other. At the cue of an audio clip, this challenge has you try on different types of outfits such as "casual" and "natural." The result is so chic.

08 The #KUWTK Challenge True fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will want to try out the #KUWTK challenge. It challenges you to recreate audio clips from the show, acting as if you're Kim, Kris, or Kourtney. Spoiler alert: It's bound to make you and your crew giggle.

09 The #SheJuicyChallenge TikTok Add the #shejuicychallenge to your growing list of challenges to try with your BFFs. It's a catchy dance and can be done with two or three people. Tap the duet feature if you want to try it out with the long-distance members of your crew.

10 The #TempoChallenge If you're debating whether to spend your afternoon making TikTok videos or doing a workout in your living room, don't. The #tempochallenge will get your heart rate up and treat your crew to a pretty cool challenge. It sees if you can move your feet and arms as quickly as a progressively speedy beat.

11 The Four-Course Meal Challenge Trying out new eateries might be you and your BFF’s jam. If you’re thinking, “Oh, definitely,” you'll want to put the four-course meal challenge at the top of your list. There are four rounds to the challenge: drinks, appetizer, entrée, and dessert. You must play a game of “Rock Paper Scissors” at the beginning of each round to decide who chooses where to get the food item from. The four-course meal challenge can be done in one night, or spaced out over an entire day.

12 The Photo Crop Challenge Some of TikTok’s best bestie challenges begin with an effect. The photo crop challenge is one of them, and is put to the tune of “The Hustle” by Van McCoy. During the challenge, you and your BFF need to try and pose for a selfie in the moving square. However, it changes its size, shape, and placement constantly. Make sure to try out this challenge in an open space.

13 The #KickBackChallenge TikTok/itsssammiee You and your bestie may want to rock matching outfits for the #kickbackchallenge. Although it’s not a requirement, it makes recording this dance challenge even more fun. Essentially, the dance requires you two to freestyle before kicking your front leg back and forth. You’ll want to record your practice sessions for this one, because you never know when your moves will be right on point.

14 The “Poof Be Gone” Challenge A larger friend group will have fun recording the “Poof Be Gone” challenge. Put to an audio clip by @KyleYouMadeThat, the dance challenge has you and your besties take turns doing a quick and crisp routine complete with some leg kicks and sharp arm movements. By the end, your crew is synced up to each other and on beat. For inspiration, check this TikTok out of Lizzo doing the challenge with her friends.

15 The “Our Backs Hurt” Challenge TikTok/_thescottfamily There’s an easy way to remind your friends and followers that you and your best friend are unmatched: the “our backs hurt” challenge. This challenge, which is synced with a low-key audio clip by @_dndprince_, is a great way to flex your tight-knit relationship, fashionable outfits, or your hilarious personalities. It ends with a miniature dance party that you and your BFF won’t be able to get through without smiling.

16 The “Defying Gravity” Challenge Are there any besties out there who love to sing and perform? If so, don’t sleep on the “Defying Gravity” challenge, which turns the iconic track from Wicked into a one-of-a-kind show. To be a part of this challenge, you and your bestie simply need to sing the bridge of the song with as much passion as possible. Make sure to use hashtags like #broadway if you want your video to get recognized.

17 The High-Five Challenge No adventure with your friends is complete without a high-five challenge video, especially if you are visiting multiple destinations. It’s synced with Social House’s “Magic In The Hamptons,” and has you and your bestie posing and high-fiving everywhere you go. Now, the key to acing this trend is to think about your backdrop, and then recruit your favorite travel partner for the ride.