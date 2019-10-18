In case you haven’t heard — and if you haven’t, you must have a bad Internet connection — TikTok is not just a fad. From setting fashion trends to breaking news, you can no longer escape the social media app’s impact. TikTok is influencing just about every aspect of culture these days. The app is witty to the core, and it’s where virtually all of the latest trends are popping up. In order to join in on the fun and be a real part of the community, though, you’ll first need to brainstorm a funny TikTok bio.

When it comes to TikTok bios, ideas can come from anywhere, really — so long as it’s personal to some part of you and your personality. Perhaps you’ll use the app to document your day-to-day life, like a video diary of sorts, and want your bio to contain simple facts about you and where you’re filming from. Or maybe you’re a diehard Swiftie ready to be fully immersed in SwiftTok, so a Taylor Swift song lyric from folklore gives off the perfect vibe for your bio.

The best TikTok bios signal to everyone else how you’re approaching the app, whether it be participating in every new viral trend, making absurd videos on AltTok, testing delicious recipes, showing off your e-girl OOTDs, or anything in between. Truly, your bio can be anything, but if you’re feeling stuck, funny TikTok bios are a safe place to start. Even if you don’t know what part of TikTok you’re going to settle into yet or what exactly you’re going to post, here are 32 TikTok bio ideas to get you started.

“Welcome to [your name]Tok.” "Oh, hey. Welcome to my TikTok." "Not your average e-girl or e-boy." “It’s not about the views. It’s about the friends we made along the way.” “Stay for the mems and the memes.” "Now serving looks and vibes." “Here for the drama of it all.” "Just a small town girl making it big in the online world." "When in doubt, laugh it out." “Forget the FYP, this is the FMP (For Me Page).” "Doing it for the hearts." "Wow, look at all those #views." "All you need is love and TikTok." “Follow for hot takes and poor taste.” "Glowing with the flow." "If you get lost, come dance with us." "I've never met a challenge I didn't like." "Being an Internet sensation sounds pretty cool." "This must be where the fun stuff happens." "Going with the idea that nothing can stop me." "Whatever, I'm still fabulous." "The future is bright and full of TikTok videos." “BRB, planning my next viral moment.” "I'm doing this for me." "Just here for the laughs." "Tap, tap, tap. Is this thing on?" "Just drawing hearts on my face and making vids." "I love this app a little more every day." "Like and subscribe. Wait, this is TikTok, never mind." "In the wise words of blink-182, what's my age again?" “I’ll go viral tomorrow. I’m busy today.” “If you see my video on your FYP, that’s on you.”

Whether you’re on TikTok for the challenges, the trends, the memes, the aesthetics, or the drama, TikTok bios are your way of showing everyone what you’re all about. Regardless of whether you go viral in the process, it’s high time to get in on the fun.