Three years after Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) packed up his bags to return to Kansas, the coach with the iconic mustache and equally famous positive attitude is wrapping up his massive Season 4 run. This time around, Ted took on a new adventure by coaching Richmond’s women’s team, the Lady Greyhounds — and with the highly anticipated finale dropping today, fans everywhere are collectively crying, cheering, and bracing themselves for the emotional closure.

As a certified superfan, I always find myself returning to Ted Lasso as my absolute comfort watch whenever I need a hit of pure serotonin. It also serves as a constant reminder that the filming locations in Richmond are at the very top of my set-jetting travel list. I’ve been fortunate enough to visit London a few times since the show first premiered in 2020, but it wasn’t until a recent trip to England that I was finally able to plan a full day of visiting some of these iconic spots for myself.

Of course, you don’t need to spend an entire day in Richmond if you’re on a quick trip to London, but fans looking to channel their inner AFC Richmond coach should consider visiting the neighborhood while they’re in town. The area where a majority of the show took place is an easy tube ride away, though it did take about an hour each way from where I was staying in Soho. If you’ve got the time, it’s so worth the trek for the feel-good vibes of stepping into Ted’s shoes.

Scouting Out Ted’s Apartment

As soon as my mom and I exited the London Underground station, we started a casual stroll toward Richmond Green. Along the way, we stopped in a few charming boutique shops. Some places even carried exclusive merch and homemade items themed to Ted Lasso that you can’t get anywhere else. I walked away with a few stickers for my water bottle and a “Believe” keychain to remember my visit.

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The Ted Lasso Store at 4 Paved Court is packed with official merch from the show (which you can also shop online), and it’s just a few doors down from the exterior of Ted’s apartment at 11A Paved Court. After picking up some souvenirs, I made sure to snap a pic in front of Ted’s iconic door.

Living Like A Local On Richmond Green

I made dinner reservations at The Prince's Head pub — the real-life location behind the show's fictional Crown & Anchor — so we had plenty of time before we needed to check in. Luckily, Richmond is one of the best neighborhoods for passing the time by simply wandering around. Richmond Green was used constantly for filming, and walking across it feels exactly like stepping directly onto the set across from the team's favorite hangout.

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My mom and I actually got ice cream from Gelateria Danieli to enjoy as we walked around. After all, Ted once said, “Ice cream’s the best. It’s kinda like seeing Billy Joel live. Never disappoints.”

We then made our way to the River Thames, which was just a seven-minute walk away. You can easily spot the river in a few episodes of Ted Lasso, and there are plenty of other cafes and restaurants with picturesque views of the water if you want to stop for a drink or meal. It’s perfect for a date night with the Roy Kent to your Keeley Jones. Since we already had dinner plans, my mom and I just found a bench nearby to relax and watch the water go in and out with the tide.

Snagging A Table At The Crown & Anchor Pub

When it was time, we headed back to check in for dinner. The bar side is open for anyone to pop in and grab a pint throughout the day, but if you want to sit down and have a proper meal, booking ahead is a total must.

We were seated right away, and given a menu of traditional fare. I ordered the cheeseburger, while my mom got the fish and chips. Everything, including my beer on tap, was so delicious that we absolutely had to order dessert. Afterward, I made sure to check out the dedicated Ted Lasso table in the corner on the way to the restroom. Pro tip: Definitely ask if it’s available when you book your reservation. I wish I did.

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I may not have been able to see every Ted Lasso filming location, like all the football stadiums around London, but I loved my quaint time in Richmond. I left feeling as good as I do after watching an episode thanks to the quiet moments of sitting by the water and walking through the park. I would highly recommend it for any fans of the show looking for the ideal stress-free day in London.