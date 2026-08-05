Coach Lasso is back. Season 4 of Ted Lasso is now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes premiering weekly on Wednesdays until the finale on Oct. 7.

At the end of Season 3 — and what fans thought was the series finale — Ted (Jason Sudeikis) decided to leave AFC Richmond, head back home to Missouri, and spend more time with his son. This is exactly where he’s at when we reunite with the beloved soccer coach in Season 4, and the production crew packed their bags and set up camp right in Kansas City — where Sudeikis grew up IRL.

The Taylor Swift Effect — In Effect

Every Swiftie knows that Kansas City is a fairy-tale place. It’s where the recently married Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story first sparked — all thanks to his viral attempt to give her a friendship bracelet at the Eras Tour on July 8, 2023.

The Chiefs tight end wasn't the only star in the crowd during that historic stadium run, though. Sudeikis, who attended one of the Arrowhead Stadium shows with his kids, later told The Hollywood Reporter he personally thanked the pop star because they "had a blast."

The actor later joked about her love for his hometown, saying, “I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out [in Kansas City] more, I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out with Travis. He’s a good egg.”

When it came time to write Season 4 of Ted Lasso in Kansas City, executive producer Jamie Lee says the topic of Swift was also an inspiration. “The Eras Tour was happening while we were writing, or right before, and some people had been to it, other people wanted to go to it,” she said at the premiere. “Taylor's always in the mix of the conversation. It's kind of impossible not to talk about her because she's just so famously incredible.”

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Swift’s impact even made its way into a hilarious premiere scene with Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley (Juno Temple) when they wander into a rhinestoned clothing store that was revived by the Eras Tour boom. The shop’s owner tells the duo, “One of [Swift’s] backup singers — a wingless angel of color — she floated in, bought an outfit, posted it on her Insta. We've been poppin’ and hoppin’, and guys have been shoppin’ ever since. Women helping women, am I right?”

Ted’s Kansas City Tour

Even though the boutique from Ted Lasso, Dazzle Me Moi, is a fictional place created for the Apple TV+ series, the filming location, Country Club Plaza, is a place where Swift actually shops in Kansas City. The Life of a Showgirl singer was seen wearing a Kelce-themed ring from EB and Co., which has a storefront in the popular outdoor shopping district.

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A few other locations in and around Kansas City where Ted Lasso’s crew was spotted include Gates Bar-B-Q, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, and CPKC Stadium — which is home to the NWSL’s Kansas City Current. At the beginning of the premiere ep, Ted is also seen working at a grocery store, which was filmed at McKeever's Market & Eatery in Lee’s Summit, and his home is in the Blue Springs neighborhood of Missouri.

If you’re feeling like touching grass while on your set-jetting adventure, stop at Swope Soccer Village. This is where Ted and the gang go to watch Henry’s soccer game.

Back On The Richmond Pitch

At the end of the first episode, Ted decides to take up Rebecca’s offer of coaching AFC Richmond’s women’s team. So after getting a change of scenery in Kansas City, the series moves back to London and some well-known filming locations overseas.

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In the trailer for Season 4, fans see familiar Ted Lasso spots, like where AFC Richmond trains — aka the SkyEx Community Stadium. There’s also the Crown & Anchor Pub, which is The Prince's Head IRL, and right around the corner from Ted’s apartment on Paved Court. One last filming location you can add to your travel itinerary is Selhurst Park Stadium. This is Nelson Road Stadium, where each match takes place.

If you’re thinking of following in Ted’s footsteps to celebrate the new season, you’ll definitely need your passport and some downloaded episodes to watch on the plane as you go from Kansas City to the U.K.