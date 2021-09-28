When Ted Lasso won the Outstanding Comedy Series award at the 2021 Emmys, it solidified how wonderful the Apple TV+ series is. Executive produced by and starring Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso is about an American football coach who is hired to coach (despite not having any prior experience) a soccer (aka English football) team in England. Watching Ted navigate life overseas can really make anyone with wanderlust want to pack their bags, head across the pond, and spend some time in the United Kingdom. While you’re there, you’ll want to visit a few of the Ted Lasso filming locations to really feel like you’re in your favorite show.

While Ted’s team, AFC Richmond, is a fictional football club created for the series, Richmond in London, where he resides, is actually a real town you can visit. You may even be able to pick up your very own biscuits, like the ones Ted makes for Rebecca, or stroll into a pub the football fans frequent in the show. There’s also the iconic Wembley Stadium and the Hayes & Yeading United FC stadium where games and training take place. All of these places could go on your itinerary once you know exactly where they are.

When making your travel plans, keep in mind that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges anyone who is not fully vaccinated to delay any travel plans internationally. You should also keep an eye on the COVID-19 regulations of the country where you’re headed. Right now, anyone traveling from the United States to England must take a test at least three days their departure and within two days of their arrival. If you’re not fully vaccinated, you will also have to quarantine where you’re staying for 10 days once you arrive, so you might want to pick up some extra tea bags for your accommodations (unless you think it tastes like “absolute garbage water” like Ted does).

While Apple TV+ hasn’t made any big announcements just yet about a date, Season 3 of Ted Lasso is expected to premiere sometime next summer, so you could always plan a future vacation inspired by the show. A Ted Lasso-inspired trip may be just what you need to prepare for its return, so definitely check out these 12 Ted Lasso spots in the United Kingdom.

1 AFC Richmond Stadium The SkyEx Community Stadium, Beaconsfield Road, Hayes UB4 0SL, United Kingdom Visit the website Most of the show takes place at the stadium where the AFC Richmond team trains. IRL, the stadium, which is actually home to the Hayes & Yeading United Football Club in West London, is the SkyEx Community Stadium. It’s located near the West London Studios, which is where most of the interior stadium scenes are shot. However, you can snap a few pictures with the stadium’s exterior in the background for your very own Ted Lasso photo dump. 1/12

