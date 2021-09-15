Since the second season debut of Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ series has been the talk of Twitter. Whether it’s Ted’s reluctance to try therapy, Rebecca and Sam’s attempts at online dating, or the utterly crazy romantic thing Roy Kent did this time, fans have been here for it. And Apple TV+ is here for them, with more Ted Lasso on the way. It took some serious contract negotiations, but Ted Lasso Season 3 is on the way. The only downside is that it may be the last season when it comes.

Warning: Generalized Spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2 follow. Despite the Euro-based subject matter, Ted Lasso is a thoroughly American production — Warner Bros. Television produces it, Jason Sudeikis developed it with American writers Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt. Even so, the series has taken a British approach to the structure of the series. From the ultra-traditional Christmas episode to the short, episodic season, Ted Lasso would fit as easily on the BBC or Channel 4 as it does on Apple TV+.

That close-ended mindset also seems to extend to the show’s overall length as well. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sudeikis said the plan, from the start, was a three-season arc, and currently, the writers are sticking to that plan. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV+ would dearly love to convince them to continue. So right now, fans will have to wait and see.

For now, what audiences can rely on is that there will be a Season 3. Here’s what to know:

Ted Lasso Season 3 Renewal

Apple TV+

On Sept. 13, 2021, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that contract negotiations for Ted Lasso Season 3 had been successful or were nearing completion, guaranteeing the show’s return for another season. Apple TV+ had announced the show’s renewal for Season 3 far earlier — back in October 2020. (Season 2 had been greenlit before the show’s initial Season 1 premiere.) But both Warner Bros. and Apple TV+ had only negotiated two seasons initially, meaning that everyone had to be re-signed before filming could start. With just about everyone now back on board, Season 3 is now ready to start production.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Cast

Apple TV+

The contract negotiations revealed that the entire cast of Ted Lasso will return for one more season. According to THR’s sources, Sudeikis will return as the titular Lasso and continue writing episodes. Moreover, Brendan Hunt (who plays Coach Beard) and Brett Goldstein (who plays Roy Kent) were also re-upped to continue writing for the series and return as their characters for another season. Hannah Waddingham (Richmond owner Rebecca) and Juno Temple (Rebecca’s assistant Keeley) are also confirmed to return.

THR did not confirm the rest of the cast as part of the article, only saying that “everyone else” was expected to close their deals soon. That will include Jeremy Swift as Director of Football Operations Higgins and Charlie Hiscock as Will Kitman, the team’s new kit man. The main roster of footballers are also probably slated to return: Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley, Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya, Kola Bokinni as Isaac McAdoo, David Elsendoorn as Jan Maas, and Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas.

Fans will have to wait and see if Sarah Niles returns as Dr. Sharon, the team’s new sports psychologist, who made a significant impact this season.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer

With filming not yet underway for Ted Lasso Season 3, there’s no trailer as of yet. But for any fan who is not yet following AFC Richmond on Twitter, please do yourself a favor and check out the feed, which is full of extra tidbits with various characters giving interviews and press statements regarding the events of Season 2.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Release Date

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has not yet set a release date for Ted Lasso Season 3. But the new season is expected to debut in the same spot on the calendar as Seasons 1 and 2. That would put a premiere around mid-to-late summer of 2022.

Ted Lasso Season 1 and Season 2, Episodes 1-8, are streaming on Apple TV+.