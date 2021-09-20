The Ted Lasso Cast Was All Of Us Every Time Their Show Won At The Emmys

It was a big night for the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso at the 2021 Emmy Awards. The comedy series held a chunk of the ceremony’s nominations with 20, and quickly won the night’s first two awards for Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham took those home, respectively). While fans were excited for the show’s big awards, the Ted Lasso cast reactions to the 2021 Emmy wins were the sweetest part of the whole ceremony, and showed just how close the Ted Lasso team is.