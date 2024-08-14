It’s arguably the best time of year to be in London. The temps are warm, the weather is mostly sunny, and Taylor Swift is coming to town.

From Aug. 15-20, the singer will perform her second Eras Tour stint at Wembley Stadium, the last stop on the European leg. And with all the London-themed songs in Swift’s discography, she’s likely to personalize her surprise song mashups to shout out a few local hot spots (The Black Dog pub, perhaps?).

As astrology girlies know, it’s also Leo season, a month characterized by the fixed fire sign’s penchant for boldness and confidence. To take advantage of the fun, flirty vibes, I tried the new Zodiac Retreat room package at London’s Standard Hotel (thanks for the invite!) and did some exploring around the city — which also timed perfectly with the lead-up to Swift’s arrival in the U.K. capital.

Inside The “Zodiac Retreat”

The package, which kicked off on Aug. 1 and runs through 2025, allows guests to book curated room experiences tied to the astrological month. If you book a King of Kings room between now and Aug. 22 (which starts at £399 or $512 per night), you get a package of goodies themed around Leo season and a link to a video message from astrologer Harriet and the Star, breaking down the current astrological forecast and what it means for your sun sign.

This particular package also includes a “Guide To London For Leo” digital recommendations list, including dining spots, photo locations, and bars chosen with the energy of the cosmic season in mind.

Taking inspo from the The Standard’s guide, and knowing that Taylor Swift’s Wembley dates are approaching, I curated a Leo-inspired weekend itinerary in London for fellow Swifties, based on my own travels.

But First, Study Up On The Astrological Forecast

Any good astro-themed vacay should start with a reading. Plus, isn’t it the cardinal rule of Leo season that you should spend as much time as possible thinking about yourself?

Check in on your favorite astrologers on Instagram and TikTok to see their latest forecasts, or if you’re in the mood to splurge, book a solo reading to get more detailed information about your specific birth chart.

As part of the hotel package, I was sent a private link to Harriet’s Leo season reading and I was eager to soak up her insight.

Sarah Ellis

I’m a summer baby — Cancer sun and moon — with prominent Leo energy in Venus. I generally enjoy this time of year, but it can feel like a letdown after my birthday month — which was exactly what Harriet mentioned. She suggested this month is a time to recalibrate and get back into my routines. She also noted Mercury retrograde, which runs until Aug. 27, as a time to slow down and reset. In other words: *Do not* text your ex.

The hotel left a box of zodiac cards for me to keep, including descriptions of all 12 sun, moon, and rising signs. I’ll now be using these to study the birth charts of all my friends (if this includes you, I’m sorry, but you’ve been warned).

Day 1

Get A New Tattoo

I’m not sure if Leo season was the main reason I was eager to get some new ink, but I’m blaming astrology if my mom asks. I booked a last-minute appointment to get a fine-line tattoo of the Cancer constellation near my collarbone.

Sarah Ellis

EE at W-ink LDN did a beautiful job with this for £150 ($193), and it took only 45 minutes because it’s so small. The healing process has been a little tricky because it’s a sweaty time of year (and I’m ideally supposed to avoid sweating RN) — but I’m happy to report the tattoo is already looking like it’s always belonged there.

Go Vintage Shopping At Brick Lane

There’s nothing that tempts me more on a weekend than the prospect of scoping out a good thrift find. Leos are famously glamorous, so they may gravitate toward the higher-end vintage shops hoping to stumble on a vintage designer bag.

You’ll find a little bit of everything at Brick Lane Vintage Market, a massive underground clothing market with hundreds of stalls carrying everything from upcycled baseball jerseys to Burberry trench coats.

I’d recommend budgeting a whole afternoon for this, so you have time to shop, sit for a drink to catch your breath, and then make one more round at the stalls before it closes at 6:30 p.m. (Some stalls close earlier, so keep in mind that there will be a limited offering after 5 p.m.)

Visit The New Swiftie Mural Nearby

While you’re in Shoreditch, stop by 83 Redchurch Street to see the new Taylor Swift fan-designed mural, which unveiled on Aug. 13.

It was designed by 22-year-old Swiftie Kate Claxton. This is a quick stop that should only take 15-20 minutes max, unless there happens to be a line for photos.

Take Your Bestie Out To Dinner

This wasn’t on The Standard’s official Leo szn London guide, but it’s at the top of my personal recommendations list: The Ned. If you want an Instagram-worthy spot to treat yourself to dinner and drinks (and what better thing to do during Leo szn?), this hotel should make your list.

You don’t have to be a guest to hit the 11 public restaurants and bars scattered across the sprawling space. It feels extremely special and high-end, but you can get a drink and bar snacks for around £12 ($15) if you’re looking to keep spending light.

Sarah Ellis

I took my BFF there for a few hours to listen to the live band, chow down on a veggie burger and white wine (don’t hate on that elite combo), and gossip — obviously. We stopped at the indoor ice cream shop on the way out.

Day 2

Visit The Victoria & Albert Museum’s “Taylor Swift Songbook Trail”

You’d be remiss not to make a visit to the (free!) exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum honoring Swift and her decades-long career.

Sarah Ellis

The museum takes visitors on a guided trail throughout the galleries to find 13 displays dedicated to the singer’s different eras, featuring iconic outfits she’s worn in music videos or on tour. It will take you around an hour to get through, or more if you want to explore the museum more broadly.

Have A Cinnamon Roll In Honor Of Taylor

While Swift has never revealed the recipe for her famous cinnamon roll, they’re known to be a crowd-favorite — even Travis Kelce is a fan. To replicate Tay’s favorite treat without having to do any baking (you’re on vacation, duh), stop by one of many Buns From Home locations scattered around the city.

Sarah Ellis

This establishment was recommended to me by a friend, and I am so glad I took his advice and stopped in for a quick midday snack. It’s a dream come true if you love baked goods: They have flavors like hazelnut and cardamom, jelly-filled buns, and even savory ones for your friends without a sweet tooth.

Do A Photoshoot Around Town

It’s Leo szn, which means you’re legally obligated to post as many selfies as you can possibly take. (Blame the universe! I don’t make the rules.)

The Standard’s guide includes a few suggestions for great photo spots, including Coal Drops Yard and Selfridges Cinema. They also include the famous hotspot Sketch on their restaurant recs list — which I can vouch has photo opps galore.

TBH, you don’t even need an official photo destination in a city as beautiful as this one. I’ve taken great shots in Chelsea, Soho, Notting Hill, Shoreditch... basically anywhere the vibe matches your OOTD. Wander around for a few hours, grab a bite, and take pics when you find a street corner you like.

I even took bikini photos in front of a random mural in North London for the sake of an Elite Daily swimwear review — prime main character behavior.

Visit A Fancy Bar

The digital guide from The Standard suggested a few different vibey bars in the area — one of which is located in the super-luxe Connaught Hotel in the Mayfair neighborhood. I’m a sucker for a gin martini, and they’re not as easy to find in London as they are back home in New York, so I was pleasantly surprised to discover this gem.

The bar also has the benefit of being extremely extra, both in terms of drinks and aesthetic, so it couldn’t be more ideal for Leo vibes. When you order the Connaught Martini, they bring out a bar cart and let you choose a flavor infusion (I picked lavender), then mix the drink in front of you.

This place is a super hot date spot, and I’d recommend perching there for a couple hours. It’s only a quick Uber or taxi back to the hotel — just in case you’re having enough fun to invite your date over.

P.S. Because Leo season is all about prioritizing *you*, the goodie package from the hotel includes the Smile Makers Billionaire vibrator. Do with that information what you will.

Happy Londoning, Swifties!